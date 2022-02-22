“Snowfall” Season 5 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Since Snowfall season 4 finished airing back in April 2021, fans patiently waited for the next season. Earlier, it was confirmed that the show would return for another season. With that said, ‘Snowfall’ season 5 is about to be released. In this article, we will shed some light on the streaming details of the new season.

So without wasting any more time, let’s reveal the release date of ‘Snowfall’ season 5. The latest season will be released on February 23, 2022. Considering it is a major release, you can watch it at the prime slot of 10:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). Viewers in the U.K. can also watch it at 10:00 PM Pacific Time (PT) as well.

As for where to watch it online? Why don’t we talk about it in the next section of our streaming guide? So without any further delays, let’s get started.

Where to watch ‘Snowfall’ season 5 online?

The new season is set to premiere on FX on the date mentioned above. If you have access to that cable channel, all you need to do is switch on your TV at 10:00 PM ET/PT. But if you want to watch the show online, you will have to rely on Hulu.

Thanks to the partnership between Hulu and FX, you can find new Snowfall episodes by heading over to this page. Moreover, the streaming platform provides a free trial to new users. You do not need to dive into the streaming service as a paid subscriber directly.

What to expect from ‘Snowfall’ season 5?

The new season will take place one year after season 4. Here is the official plot synopsis of the story:

“It is the summer of 1986, one year after the events of Season 4, and Franklin and the rest of his family are rich beyond their wildest dreams. Things go sideways real quick when NBA draft pick Len Bias dies, courtesy of the product Franklin has been peddling, and now the politicians are up in arms over the issue. On top of that, the LAPD has formed a new CRASH team leading to a ruthless crackdown on gangs, dealers, and crime bosses.”

That’s it from this article. Are you excited for the new Snowfall season? Let us know your views in the comments section below.