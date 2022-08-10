Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3/Flip3 Vs Z Fold4/Flip4: Where Did They Improve?

Samsung has come a long way as the only popular foldable device manufacturer. The Korean giant has drastically improved its foldables with each generation, proving that foldables are indeed practical and can be adapted by a larger audience. The Galaxy Z Fold/Flip3 series is a testament to Samsung’s comprehensive R&D, but with many companies working on their versions of foldables, can Samsung hold the crown in the future?

The answer to that could be a little tricky, but what’s more important right now is the question, “Are the upgrades in Z Fold4/Flip4 enough of a cut to call them the real successors to the Z Fold3/Flip3?” Let’s find out.

Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 Vs Z Fold4 and Flip4: Real Upgrades?

The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 were launched last year and they brought significant build, performance, and camera improvements over the Z Fold2 and Flip2. Here’s how the latest Fold series and Z Fold3/Flip3 compare.

Galaxy Z Fold3 Vs Z Fold4

Specification Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Inner + Outer displays Outer: 6.2-inch 120Hz 2268×832 HD+

Inner: 7.6-inch 120Hz, 2208×1768 resolution(Diagonal) Outer: 6.2-inch 120Hz 2268×832 HD+

Inner: 7.6-inch 120Hz, 2208×1768 resolution(Diagonal) Cameras Front cover camera: 10MP

Unfolded under-display camera: 4MP

Rear cameras: 12MP Ultrawide + 12MP wide-angle + 12MP Telephoto Front cover camera: 10MP

Unfolded under-display camera: 4MP

Rear cameras: 12MP Ultrawide + 50MP wide-angle + 10MP Telephoto Battery + Charging 4400mAh with 25W fast charging, 10W wireless charging, and 4.5W Reverse Wireless Charging 4400mAh with 25W fast charging, 10W wireless charging, and 4.5W Reverse Wireless Charging Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Fingerprint scanner Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Weight and Dimensions 271g and 158x67x16 mm when folded; 158x128x6.4mm when unfolded 263g and 155.1×67.1×16.8mm with folded; 155x130x6.3mm when unfolded Price $1,799 / Rs 1,39,999 $1,799

The Fold4 brings upgrades to the cameras as the secondary wide-angle camera is now a 50MP shooter. Apart from that, the Fold4 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is more efficient than the 888. The screen is much stronger thanks to the inclusion of a fiber layer on the screen’s digitizer, and the new hinge makes it lighter.

Does that mean it’s worth upgrading from a Z Fold3? The short answer is no. The Fold4 doesn’t really come with significant improvements for it to be called an “Upgrade.”

Galaxy Z Flip3 Vs Z Flip4

Specification Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Inner + Outer displays Inner: 6.7-inches 120Hz 1080×2640 pixels display.

Outer: 1.9-inches 260×512 pixels Super AMOLED Inner: 6.7-inches 120Hz 1080×2640 pixels display.

Outer: 1.9-inches 260×512 pixels Super AMOLED Cameras Dual 12MP wide-angle and 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP front camera. Dual 12MP wide-angle and 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP front camera. Battery + Charging 3300mAh with 15W fast charging, 10W reverse fast charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging 3700mAh with 25W fast charging Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Fingerprint scanner Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Weight and Dimensions 183g and 86.4×72.2×15.9mm when folded; 166×72.2×6.9 when unfolded 187g and 84.9×71.9×17.1mm; 165.2×71.9×6.9 when unfolded Price $899 / Rs 68,999 $999

According to Samsung, the improved hinge on both the Fold4 and Flip4 is lighter and firmer than its predecessor which helped in fitting a 400mAh bigger battery. The display is also said to be improved with added layers, making it more shock-proof.

Overall, the Flip3 brings great updates, especially on the battery front. Not to mention, the 8+ Gen 1 is much more efficient than Snapdragon 888. Hence, the improved battery with the improved processor efficiency will result in better overall battery life.

But is it really that big of an upgrade? Probably not. Unless you’re a heavy user and desire more battery life, you should probably stick to the Z Fold3.

What are your thoughts on the newly-launched Samsung foldables? Were you expecting many upgrades? Let us know in the comments section below.