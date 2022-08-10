Facebook Twitter Instagram
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3/Flip3 Vs Z Fold4/Flip4: Where Did They Improve?

A real upgrade? or...

Samsung Unpacked 2022 Z Fold/Flip4

Samsung has come a long way as the only popular foldable device manufacturer. The Korean giant has drastically improved its foldables with each generation, proving that foldables are indeed practical and can be adapted by a larger audience. The Galaxy Z Fold/Flip3 series is a testament to Samsung’s comprehensive R&D, but with many companies working on their versions of foldables, can Samsung hold the crown in the future?

The answer to that could be a little tricky, but what’s more important right now is the question, “Are the upgrades in Z Fold4/Flip4 enough of a cut to call them the real successors to the Z Fold3/Flip3?” Let’s find out.

Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 Vs Z Fold4 and Flip4: Real Upgrades?

The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 were launched last year and they brought significant build, performance, and camera improvements over the Z Fold2 and Flip2. Here’s how the latest Fold series and Z Fold3/Flip3 compare.

Galaxy Z Fold3 Vs Z Fold4

SpecificationSamsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4
Inner + Outer displaysOuter: 6.2-inch 120Hz 2268×832 HD+
Inner: 7.6-inch 120Hz, 2208×1768 resolution(Diagonal)		Outer: 6.2-inch 120Hz 2268×832 HD+
Inner: 7.6-inch 120Hz, 2208×1768 resolution(Diagonal)
CamerasFront cover camera: 10MP
Unfolded under-display camera: 4MP
Rear cameras: 12MP Ultrawide + 12MP wide-angle + 12MP Telephoto		Front cover camera: 10MP
Unfolded under-display camera: 4MP
Rear cameras: 12MP Ultrawide + 50MP wide-angle + 10MP Telephoto
Battery + Charging4400mAh with 25W fast charging, 10W wireless charging, and 4.5W Reverse Wireless Charging4400mAh with 25W fast charging, 10W wireless charging, and 4.5W Reverse Wireless Charging
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 888Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Fingerprint scannerSide-mounted fingerprint sensorSide-mounted fingerprint sensor
Weight and Dimensions271g and 158x67x16 mm when folded; 158x128x6.4mm when unfolded263g and 155.1×67.1×16.8mm with folded; 155x130x6.3mm when unfolded
Price$1,799 / Rs 1,39,999$1,799

The Fold4 brings upgrades to the cameras as the secondary wide-angle camera is now a 50MP shooter. Apart from that, the Fold4 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is more efficient than the 888. The screen is much stronger thanks to the inclusion of a fiber layer on the screen’s digitizer, and the new hinge makes it lighter.

Does that mean it’s worth upgrading from a Z Fold3? The short answer is no. The Fold4 doesn’t really come with significant improvements for it to be called an “Upgrade.”

Galaxy Z Flip3 Vs Z Flip4

SpecificationSamsung Galaxy Z Flip3Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4
Inner + Outer displaysInner: 6.7-inches 120Hz 1080×2640 pixels display.
Outer: 1.9-inches 260×512 pixels Super AMOLED		Inner: 6.7-inches 120Hz 1080×2640 pixels display.
Outer: 1.9-inches 260×512 pixels Super AMOLED
CamerasDual 12MP wide-angle and 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP front camera.Dual 12MP wide-angle and 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP front camera.
Battery + Charging3300mAh with 15W fast charging, 10W reverse fast charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging3700mAh with 25W fast charging
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 888Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Fingerprint scannerSide-mounted fingerprint sensorSide-mounted fingerprint sensor
Weight and Dimensions183g and 86.4×72.2×15.9mm when folded; 166×72.2×6.9 when unfolded187g and 84.9×71.9×17.1mm; 165.2×71.9×6.9 when unfolded
Price$899 / Rs 68,999$999

According to Samsung, the improved hinge on both the Fold4 and Flip4 is lighter and firmer than its predecessor which helped in fitting a 400mAh bigger battery. The display is also said to be improved with added layers, making it more shock-proof.

Overall, the Flip3 brings great updates, especially on the battery front. Not to mention, the 8+ Gen 1 is much more efficient than Snapdragon 888. Hence, the improved battery with the improved processor efficiency will result in better overall battery life.

But is it really that big of an upgrade? Probably not. Unless you’re a heavy user and desire more battery life, you should probably stick to the Z Fold3.

What are your thoughts on the newly-launched Samsung foldables? Were you expecting many upgrades? Let us know in the comments section below.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar is a Linux and Tech Writer. Hailing from a Computer Science background, the start of his love for Tech dates back to 2011, when he was gifted a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Tech, you'll find him binge-watching anime and Tech content on YouTube, or hunting heads in competitive FPS games,

