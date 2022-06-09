Here’s Your First Look At The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra With 200MP Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is set to arrive next year and expectations are quite high due to its successful predecessor. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is without a doubt one of the best Android smartphones available.

It has a luxurious design, top-of-the-line technology, and a fantastic software experience. When it comes to design, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra stands out like a champ among other smartphones.

What can we anticipate from the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra when it launches? What tricks does Samsung have up its sleeve to keep things fresh and exciting?

Will it retain the same design?

Image: Tecnizo Concept/YouTube

According to the renders, The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely to keep the same core design principles as the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It will sport a curved display with beautiful-looking narrow bezels.

Samsung may experiment with the camera bump, which will be one of the key differences between the S22 Ultra and the S23 Ultra.

The first set of third-party images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is now available. You can go and have a better look at the design in the YouTube video linked below.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will have powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. It will be available with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, according to rumors. The device will offer dual nano-SIM card slots and support for a 5G network.

Samsung has been using the same 108MP sensor with a few tweaks since the Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, the company seems to be going big this time around. It’s highly likely Samsung may debut a giant 200MP sensor.

The smartphone is also believed to have a huge battery that can charge at up to 45W via the USB Type-C connection. The phone will be powered by Android 13 with OneUI on top. Finally, the S23 Ultra will come with a color-coordinated S-Pen.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to be priced similarly to the existing Galaxy S22 Ultra. The device is expected to cost over $1299 in the US and INR 1,00,000 in India. Samsung may possibly release a new color variant too.

Samsung is also going to unveil its latest Foldable later this year. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is also rumored to come with a whopping 1TB of storage.