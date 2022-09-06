Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Received Major Update: Here’s All We Know About It

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series is currently one of the best smartwatches for an Android smartphone. With Google’s wear OS, the Watch provides great compatibility with Android smartphones. However, the latest update brings some significant changes to features and the UI of the Galaxy Watch4.

A few months ago, Samsung launched the One UI Watch 4.5 beta program for the Galaxy Watch4 series. And it appears that the testing went well, as the company announced the end of the beta program on its community forums.

However, Samsung is now seeding the stable update to Watch4 users running the beta firmware. And some users have already begun receiving it on their Galaxy Watch4.

Image: Fossbytes

Based on Wear OS 3.5, One UI Watch 4.5 introduces several new Watch faces similar to those found on the Galaxy Watch 5 series. You can make copies of existing watch faces for easier customization. You can also save your favorite watch faces as favorites for quick access.

The update improves the stock Samsung keyboard by adding swipe-to-type and a redesigned interface. It will also allow you to switch between different input methods while entering text seamlessly.

The new QWERTY keyboard now supports swipe input, which is helpful if you don’t want to type on the Watch’s screen to send a quick response. In addition to the new QWERTY keyboard, the update adds dual-SIM support to older WearOS smartwatches.

Furthermore, the One UI Watch 4.5 software version allows users to personalize the watch face on their Galaxy Watch 4 series. Finally, this new update includes a few accessibility features. You can adjust the hue and contrast, reduce transparency and blur effects, turn off all animations, and access new sound balance and touch interaction settings with the latest accessibility feature.

Do you own a Samsung Galaxy Watch4? Have you received an update yet? Comment down below.