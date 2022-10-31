How To Play Resident Evil 7 Biohazard In VR? [Free PC Mod]

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard is one of the best action horror games, and it even features a VR mode for maximum immersiveness. However, the official VR mode is only available in the PS4 version of the game, which can only be played with PSVR. Fortunately, a free mod allows Resident Evil 7 to be played in VR on PC.

The VR mod was made by Praydog and is known as REFramework. You can turn all games made in the RE Engine to work with PC VR. The REFramework mod works on games like Devil May Cry 5, Monster Hunter Rise, and all modern Resident Evil games.

This is not the only flatscreen game that is playable in VR. For more information, check out our list of all flatscreen games that are playable in VR (natively or through mods).

The mod we are using makes Resident Evil 7 VR even better by adding motion controls to the game. This feature can also add this feature to Resident Evil Village, which is also playable with PC VR. However, a few things are needed to make this VR mod work.

Things needed for Resident Evil 7 Biohazard in VR

Medium-spec gaming PC

VR headset

USB-C cable

Resident Evil 7 on PC

SteamVR

Controller (recommended)

VR motion controllers (optional)

Using the mod can be difficult, so follow these steps to install the mod to play Resident Evil 7 in VR.

Installing Resident Evil 7 Biohazard VR Mod

1. Download the Resident Evil Village VR mod (RE7.zip) from its GitHub Page.

2. Open your Steam library and right-click on Resident Evil 7 Biohazard.

3. Select Properties > General and disable the Steam VR theatre and Steam Overlay.

4. Go to Properties > Local Files > Browse to open the game installation folder.

5. Extract the RE7.zip file into the installation folder of the game.

6. Connect your PC to a VR headset and launch the game.

7. Resident Evil Village should now run in VR mode, thanks to Praydog’s VR mod.

How to use Oculus touch controllers in Resident Evil 7 VR?

Praydog’s REFramework mod works with all the latest Resident Evil games. It lets users play Resident Evil 7 VR with Oculus Touch controllers on a PC. This is a massive upgrade from the PS4 version of the game, which can only be controlled through the DualShock controller. Just follow the instructions given below to install the mod for RE7 VR.

With Fluffy Manager

1. Install the latest version of Fluffy Manager 5000 from fluffyquack.com.

2. Download the Oculus Touch Button Prompts for RE7 VR file.

3. Launch Fluffy Manager and drag and drop the .rar file into the application.

4. Refresh the mod list and tick this mod to enable it.

5. Launch RE7 in VR from Steam.

Without Fluffy Manager (Standalone version)

1. Download the Oculus Touch Button Prompts for RE7 VR (Standalone PAK file) from Optional Files.

2. Extract the .pak file from the RAR and rename it to re_chunk_000.pak.patch_009.pak.

Note: If you are using my other RE7 mods, you may need to rename the file to re_chunk_000.pak.patch_010.pak or re_chunk_000.pak.patch_012.pak. The last digits must be sequential with previously installed custom PAK files.

3. Move the .pak file to your RE7 game folder.

4. Launch RE7 in VR from Steam.

The mod mentioned above will also work with the latest Ray Tracing game version. Users can further calibrate the in-game settings by pointing the right controller to the palm of their left hand, and a menu will pop up. Let us know how it feels to Resident Evil 7 Biohazard VR in the comment section below.