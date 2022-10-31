10 Shows Like House Of The Dragon To Watch Next

Thanks to House of the Dragon! Our Sunday nights have once again been magical Game of Thrones TV nights. With over 9.3 million viewers, House of the Dragon Episode 10 became the most-watched season finale on HBO since the Game of Thrones series finale in 2019. These kinds of expansive and bloody fantasy tales are frequently difficult to translate to the screen and occasionally even difficult to watch. But their dramatic action, plot twists, and controversial incent scenes keep spectators interested and engaged.

While we wait for Season 2 to immerse ourselves in a war filled with dragons and royal squabbles, there will be plenty of opportunities to indulge in medieval fantasy. Fortunately, the genre is brimming with shows about clashing swords, ancient fantasy languages, and prophecies of eternal darkness. All you have to do is swap names, such as Aegon for Aragorn, and you’re done! If you want to continue your fantasy binge, these shows are the next best thing.

10 Best Shows Like House Of The Dragon

1. Game of Thrones

If you’re new to Westeros, this is the logical next step, especially considering there wouldn’t be a House of Dragon without Game of Thrones. HBO intended for viewers to be able to watch the new prequel series even if they had not yet seen Thrones. But it is absolutely helpful to be familiar with the original series to fully appreciate the absurdity of HBO’s most recent smash.

2. The Witcher

The Witcher has swiftly established itself as one of Netflix’s top shows. It follows the main character as his fate becomes more and more entangled with the young girl Ciri and the witch Yennefer, with the emphasis being on Geralt’s adventures. Fans of the House of the Dragon series will undoubtedly be intrigued by the fantasy aspect of the show.



More importantly, it is one of the few fantasy series that features strong female characters, particularly Ciri. Thus it will appeal to the fans who like Rhaenyra, one of House of the Dragon’s best and most fascinating characters.

3. The Wheel Of Time

This is something of a golden age for fantasy television. The Wheel of Time based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling series focuses on a group of young people, one of whom is the predicted Dragon, who will either save or destroy the planet. It has all of the high fantasy aspects that House of the Dragon fans are looking for, and it demonstrates how popular this genre has become.

4. Succession

Succession is strongly recommended to House of the Dragon readers who like the concepts of familial conflict. Like its fantasy counterpart, it is heavily focused on the corridors of power. But in this instance, the power belongs to a media company run by the brutal Logan Roy, who spends a significant portion of the series pitting his children against one another in an effort to find the ideal heir to his empire.

It is the kind of HBO series that helps demonstrate why the network is one of the most successful. It is tautly constructed and expertly done. Each sibling competes to win their father’s favor in this witty and snappy drama, and Logan Roy’s ruthlessness in handling the issue never fails to send shivers down viewers’ spines.

5. Vikings: Valhalla

This is a really strong time for historical dramas in addition to being a golden age for fantasy television. And Vikings: Valhalla is one such series that centers on the Viking invasion and colonization of England.

For those who like these elements of House of the Dragon, it provides the ideal balance of terrible brutality and politics. Additionally, it has several powerful female characters, like Emma of Normandy, who is remarkably similar to Rhaenyra.

6. His Dark Materials

House of the Dragon’s capacity to examine complex philosophical and moral questions is one of the reasons that makes it such intriguing watch. This is something it has in common with His Dark Materials, which is based on Philip Pullman’s trilogy of novels.

It follows two young individuals, Lyra and Will, as they become embroiled in a growing struggle involving the theocratic institution known as the Magisterium. The series is a testament to how the fantasy genre can examine topics that are very relevant to the real world.

7. The Tudors

House of the Dragon, like its predecessor, is a series about how sex and gender can have a huge impact on the fate of individuals as well as nations. These dynamics also underpin one of the best Showtime shows, The Tudors.

As the title suggests, it focuses on Henry VIII’s multiple marriages, revealing how his sensual appetites will transform England. It shares many similarities with Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon in terms of dramatization and sexuality.

8. Becoming Elizabeth

Rhaenyra is, of course, one of the most important characters in House of the Dragon. And there is still a lot for viewers to discover about her. What is evident is that she is a young woman determined to hold power in her own right, someone who hides cunning behind her supposedly carefree facade.

Rhaenyra shares many similarities with the young Princess Elizabeth in the series Becoming Elizabeth, which focuses on the young woman who would go on to become Elizabeth I, one of England’s most recognized queens. Just as House of the Dragon depicts Rhaenyra’s rise to power, Becoming Elizabeth depicts crucial events in the princess’ early life that shaped the ruler she became.

9. The Rings of Power

House of the Dragon takes place more than a hundred years before Game of Thrones, and The Rings of Power takes place more than five thousand years before The Lord of the Rings. The similarities, however, end there. For one thing, Rings of Power takes its time, but House of the Dragon moves quickly. Another thing is that you don’t have to worry about the characters in The Rings of Power being sexually harassed or attacked at any time. Isn’t that a refreshing change?

10. Troy: Fall Of A City

In many ways, House of the Dragon is a literary tragedy, as it depicts a family tearing itself apart due to its own deadly choices. Anyone who has heard accounts about the Trojan War understands that this also characterizes that colossal battle, which is why Troy: Fall of a City is a must-watch for fans of House of the Dragon. The series, which focuses on the deeds of characters such as Paris, Helen, and Hector, is an innovative and ultimately devastating retelling of one of literature’s most formative stories.

Which of the above-mentioned shows are you the most excited about? Let us know in the comments down below.