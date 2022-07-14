The Final Beta Update Of Android 13 Is Here: What’s New?

Amidst many things going on in the Android and smartphone space, Google has released the final Android 13 beta update. Android 13 reached platform stability last month, and Google squashed many bugs by releasing three quick updates after Beta 3. Let’s look at what’s new in Android 13 Beta 4.

Android 13 Beta 4: Adding the finishing touches

While Beta 4 doesn’t bring any new features, it squashes some bugs to improve the user experience. Here are all the developer-reported issues fixed in Android 13 Beta 4.

Fixed an issue where paired Bluetooth devices could be observed to connect and disconnect from the device rapidly on some devices.

Fixed an issue where the Google Camera app occasionally crashed on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices.

Fixed an issue where, when a user checks for system updates by navigating to Settings > System > System update , the system incorrectly reported Android 12 as the device’s Android version, even when the device was already successfully updated to an Android 13 build.

, the system incorrectly reported Android 12 as the device’s Android version, even when the device was already successfully updated to an Android 13 build. Fixed an issue on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices where the Now Playing page sometimes got stuck on Downloading song database.

The update size is around 79MB, and the OTA images of the same should soon be made available on Android 13’s developer page.

If you’re not enrolled in Android 13 Beta, you can do so by checking if your device is eligible. After you’re enrolled, all you need to do is check for updates in settings, and you should see the update.

What are some of the features you wish Google added to Android 13? Let us know in the comments section below.