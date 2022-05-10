“Nothing Launcher” Beta Is Now Available For Android 11 & Higher

Nothing launched the beta version of its ‘Nothing Launcher’ last month. The launcher is available on Samsung S21, S22, Google Pixel 5, and 6 series smartphones. Currently, ‘Nothing Launcher’ (Beta) is available for Android 11 and higher. The launcher will become available on all devices in the next few days.

The company took to Twitter to announce the availability of its launcher on all Android devices running Android 11 or higher.

Nothing Launcher (Beta) is now available for Android 11 and higher. Release will be staggered across all devices in the upcoming days.



Download on the Google Play Store: https://t.co/rNVvInflCU pic.twitter.com/dfKGiiVdR0 — Nothing (@nothing) May 9, 2022

‘Nothing Launcher’ (Beta) Features

When Nothing released the first version of its ‘Nothing Launcher’ last month, it was simply not impressive. There is no such breaking feature pushing users to make it their default launcher. Understandably, the launcher is still in Beta, and the company will add new features with every update.

Nothing has brought any new features into the launcher in the latest update. The Launcher app icon will now be available on the home screen. When you open the Launcher for the first time, it will show a new how to set up page.

Nothing has given users the option to easily change to the Nothing Wallpaper with the help of a pop-up box. Lastly, users will get a Dropbox link to download additional wallpaper and ringtones in the Launcher settings. It will make it easier to download the wallpaper and ringtones.

It is good to see nothing positive taking the user feedback and adding new features. Now that the launcher is available for a broader set of users, more and more users will test it and share their input. Hopefully, when the ‘Nothing Launcher’ stable version releases on the Play Store or comes pre-loaded with Nothing OS, it will have all the features an Android Launcher should have.

If you have an Android smartphone running Android 11 or higher and haven’t downloaded Nothing Launcher Beta yet, you can download it from here. If you have already tried it, do let us know your thoughts.