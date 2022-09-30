Who doesn’t love a super-intelligent main character to shock the fans in brilliant ways? Over the years, we have seen many anime protagonists in the anime who possess that skill. But after a while, it starts to get boring. However, what never gets boring is when a seemingly dull character in anime shows its full power.

It could simply be a moment of rage or a surge of motivation that might flip the switch for them. More often than not, it’s just the lack of motivation. But behind that lazy personality lies an epic skill. Keeping that in mind, today, I bring you the 7 dull characters in anime who are actually epic.

Never underestimate these dull characters in anime

Note:- The characters on the list are not ranked by any means. Feel free to drop your opinion on the list in the comments section with that in mind.

1. Gintoki Sakata

Image credit: Bandai Namco

Anime: Gintama

If there’s a competition for being the laziest character in the world, Gintoki will come second in that because he will be slacking off somewhere. More often than not, the samurai is not serious and just wants to make puns or sleep.

But when it matters the most, he shows why he is regarded as a great samurai. He has a mastery over both combat and weapon. It was proven during the Joui war when he was arguably the best samurai in the country.

2. Kei Tsukishima

Image credit: Production I.G

Anime: Haikyuu!!

Haikyuu!! is regarded as one of the top sports anime out there. While most characters in the anime are incredibly passionate about playing volleyball, Kei Tsukishima isn’t. Due to being really tall, he was blessed with talent and chose to ignore hard work.

But after somewhat bonding with Hinata and the rest of the team, Tsuki changed. He showed passion from time to time, with the most iconic scene of the character being blocking a shot by Ushijima.

3. Levi Ackerman

Image credit: Wit Studio/MAPPA

Anime: Attack On Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin)

I know this may seem like a strange addition to the list. But when you take a look at Levi’s expressions or his way of speaking when he’s first introduced, you will get an idea of what I’m talking about. Levi seems like someone who doesn’t want to do the bare minimum.

However, in reality, Levi is regarded as ‘Humanity’s Strongest Soldier.’ What’s more is that throughout the series, he lives up to that reputation. (Spoiler) Moreover, the way that he destroys the best titan several times proves that he is indeed a dull character in anime who is actually epic.

4. Daiki Aomine

Image credit: Production I.G

Anime: Kuroko’s Basketball (Kuroko no Basket)

Kuroko no Basket is yet another famous sports anime. While there have been a few decent basketball anime released, none comes close to this. Speaking of the characters, Daiki Aomine is a member of the ‘Generation of Miracles‘ and is believed to be the most talented player out of the lot.

While he had a lot of motivation to play basketball when he was a kid, it quickly faded away when he realized no one was on his level. Thanks to Kuroko and Kagami, Aomine regains some of the joy that he gets by playing basketball and displays his true strength.

5. Shota Aizawa

Image credit: Studio Bones

Anime: My Hero Academia (Boku no Hero Academia)

Shoto Aizawa and Daiki Aomine share the same voice actor. So it’s not a surprise that the personalities of the two characters are somewhat similar too. Aizawa is a teacher at U.A. High School, but unlike others, he’s quite tough with his student.

But when the going gets tough, students can reply on Aizawa to save them. He did so on numerous occasions with his amazing quirk, which allows him to nullify the quirks of others if they look him in the eyes.

6. Shikamaru Nara

Image credit: Studio Pierrot

Anime: Naruto, Naruto Shippuden

If we are speaking of dull and lazy anime characters, there’s no way we can leave the name of Shikamaru Nara. Shikamaru is easily one of the smartest characters in anime, with a superb IQ. But his willingness to work is similar to that of any average employee on a Monday.

It was proven when during the Chunin Exams, Shikamaru was able to deflect the genjutsu but decided to sleep anyway. It was simply due to staying out of trouble, and of course, ‘it was a drag’ for him. But he proved his worth during the war against Madara and Obito, where he was the mastermind behind most of the allied ninja force’s attacks.

7. Kiyotaka Ayanokoji

Image credit: Lerche Studio

Anime: Classroom of the Elite

Classroom of the elite season 2 recently finished airing, and it was a great season. The main character of the anime, Ayanokoji, was his usually uninterested self during most of the anime. However, he displayed his true strength in a few exams.

Fans finally got to see the much-anticipated fight between him and Ryuen in the season finale. Ayanokoji utterly destroyed him without even a single emotion on his face. That fight alone is enough to prove that Ayano may be one of the dullest characters in anime, but his strength his unrivaled.