“Interceptor” Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Chris Hemsworth is one of the best action movie stars out there. He has played many iconic roles over the years and will do more in the future. Now, his life partner Elsa Pataky is coming up with her action movie titled “Interceptor.” It runs in the family to release action titles for fans all around the globe.

Starting things off with the release date of the 2022 title, it is all set to arrive online on June 03, 2022. The Elsa Pataky starrer movie can be watched online from 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

That being said, let’s talk about where to watch the much-anticipated film online. Also, we will talk about whether you can watch it for free or not. So without any further ado, let’s begin.

Where to watch ‘Interceptor’ online?

Image credit: Netflix

The movie can be watched online on none other than streaming giant Netflix. Considering that Netflix is going through a rough patch as of now, the success of this movie matters a lot to it.

Can I watch ‘Interceptor’ for free?

Unfortunately, as good as Netflix might be as a streaming service, there are a few features that it lacks. One of them is the absence of a free trial for new users. Hence not allowing them to watch their favorite TV shows and movies for free. But on the bright side, many telecom brands provide a free subscription to Netflix.

What will ‘Interceptor’ be about?

The creators have a huge task with a runtime of just 1 hour and 36 minutes. They need to tell the entire story in this short period without cutting any corners. Anyway, the plot of the film can be understood with its official synopsis:

“One Army captain must use her years of tactical training and military expertise when a simultaneous coordinated attack threatens the remote missile interceptor station she is in command of.”

What are your expectations from the 2022 film? Feel free to share your honest thoughts about it in the comments section below.