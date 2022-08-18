Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Horizon World Announcement Gets Him Roasted

Meta’s first ambitious VR social platform, “Horizon World,” rolled out in France and Spain. Previously, only the residents of the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. had access to the platform. The concept of Horizon World is a metaverse-themed virtual reality space where users can create their digital avatars and meet other people.

Mark Zuckerberg made an announcement by posting an image on Facebook. In the image, Zuckerberg’s digital avatar is taking a selfie with Eiffel Tower in the background. But it soon became meme material for Twitterati and other platforms.

Why did the internet roast Mark Zuckerberg’s new photo?

Image: Facebook/Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg is known for his bleak dressing design and expressionless face. Some even compare him to an alien or robot (we don’t). But in the new image, his digital avatar looks even more lifeless. And the world behind him doesn’t look as inviting as the trailers available on Horizon World’s webpage.

We understand that VR games cannot be compared with AAA titles, but the graphics aren’t something to boast about. Looks, environment, and characters make up any VR metaverse game. If it looks so bleak and uninviting, users may visit it once or twice and then never bother to visit it again.

Mark is planning to build a successful social platform where people can meet, host meetings, interact with each other and do both silly and non-silly things. He also has plans to monetize Horizon World by offering scarcely available in-app goodies for a price. Yes! You would have to pay for a virtual object with real-world money.

Despite all this flak, Meta is hell-bent on making the metaverse mainstream. Facebook reported losses for the first time, but Mark Zuckerberg feels it is just a temporary phase, and their efforts will soon outdo the investments. Some users on Twitter pointed out that Horizon Worlds is an attempt to extract money from the elderly and unaware businesses. Some even termed the selfie as ‘eye-gouging.’

Mark Zuckerberg launches Horizon Worlds in France and Spain with an eye-gougingly ugly VR selfie. Meta's metaverse ploy is surely dying in the dark. pic.twitter.com/j0l6yTYye4 — Ordinary Things (@ordinarytings) August 16, 2022

The idea of holding virtual meetups is surely not for everyone. It isn’t 2050 yet, and public meetings and lunches aren’t going anywhere. The idea of Horizon World makes sense for remote teams or organizing a fun digital get-together once in a while only.