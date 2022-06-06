These Are Display Specs Of The Unreleased Nothing Phone (1)

Recently, Nothing announced the release of its new phone named the Nothing Phone (1). The release of the Nothing Phone (1) comes as a surprise to everybody because of the sudden announcement as the brand keeps a lid on the product details.

While there has been deafening silence around the phone’s specifications, its display functions have leaked out of the blue. This caused great interest among phone enthusiasts.

Display Specifications

The display specifications leaked reveal a screen size of 6.55-inches with OLED Display. The screen size is impressive given the market competitors are sticking to this, with Infinix leading in this category.

The 6.55-inch display comes with a resolution of 1080 × 2400 pixels. This resolution promises an exuberant and satisfying display. The phone is rumored to have flat edges, and the leak also revealed that it has no chin.

[EXCLUSIVE] Nothing Phone 1 Display Specs



– 6.55" OLED Display

– 1080 x 2400

– Flat Edges | No Chin pic.twitter.com/Wm1U5gFLFc — TechDroider (@techdroider) June 5, 2022

These features are quite comparable to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, and the comparisons have weightage if we perceive the leak to be true.

What can we expect?

There are a lot of expectations associated with the release of Nothing Phone (1). Let’s take a look at the specifications that can be expected from the new edition:

Snapdragon Gen 1 Processor, which has proven to be a great stimulator for smooth phone operations

8GB Ram and 128GB Internal storage, which is a standard for new releases

Android 12 edition

50MP main camera with additional OIS support, thus ensuring a great photographic experience

4,500mAh-5,000mAh battery

Transparent back which is a raw concept in phone manufacturing

NFC Support

Fast-charging using the USB Type-C charging port

With all that we have discovered and all that we expect, we are genuinely excited for the release of the Nothing Phone (1).