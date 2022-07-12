Made In Abyss Season 2 Episode 2 Release Schedule | Where To Watch?

Made In Abyss has returned for its season 2, and the newest season starts from where it left things in the 2020 movie: Made In Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul. Meanwhile, in this article, we’ll share the details for the release date and time of Made In Abyss Season 2 Episode 2.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Episode 1 of Made In Abyss Season 2 introduced fans to a new character named Vueko, who has had a traumatic childhood. In the episode, we learn that Vueko has been a victim of mental and physical abuse. While Vueko manages to escape her abuser; however, the memories still haunt her to this day. Meanwhile, after escaping, she joined Ganja, which Wazukyan and Belafu lead, and goes on to become one of the three Sages of Ganja. Furthermore, the crew is on a journey to delve deep into the Abyss and find themselves in the same portal Riko, Reg, and Nanachi entered sometime back.

Made In Abyss Season 2 Episode 2 is titled “capital of the Unreturned” and will be released on Wednesday, July 13th, 2022, at 10:30 PM JST. As for the fans wondering where to watch the latest episode of Made In Abyss’ latest season, you can head over to HiDive to watch the anime, including the previous season. Interestingly, HiDive also offers a 14-day free trial when you sign-up for the first time. However, Made In Abyss is not yet available on Netflix or any other online streaming platform.

Meanwhile, the English subs for the latest episode of Made In Abyss’ latest season will be available one hour after the episode has been released on HiDive.

Pacific Time: 6:30 AM PDT

6:30 AM PDT Central Time: 8:30 AM CST

8:30 AM CST Eastern Time: 9:30 AM EST

9:30 AM EST British Time: 2:30 PM BST

2:30 PM BST European Time: 3:30 PM CEST

3:30 PM CEST India Time: 7:00 PM IST

Furthermore, fans can also watch Made In Abyss Season 2’s latest episodes online on YouTube. However, it is only available in select South Asian countries; you can head over to Muse Asia’s YouTube channel to watch the episodes for free.