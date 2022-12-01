James Gunn Teases A Super Secret DCU Project He’s Already Working On

Before being dismissed by Disney and joining DC for The Suicide Squad and the HBO Max spinoff Peacemaker, James Gunn was most known for his work on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Last month, Gunn and Peter Safran were named co-heads of the newly renamed DC Studios. Gunn has hinted at his plans for the new DC Universe ever since taking the position. Gunn’s contract calls for him to continue directing films sometimes, even though he will serve largely as the creative director. And he has been teasing fans on social media about a top-secret project he is working on.

James Gunn teases a secret DC project

As 2022 draws to a close, James Gunn shared his Spotify Wrapped for the previous year on Twitter. Two songs in his top five come from Gunn’s covert DC project. So he was unable to share the complete compilation of data. Gunn shared his top genres, top artists, and his listening personality but skipped over his top songs of the year. Check out Gunn’s tweet below:

I want to share my full #SpotifyWrapped but it has two songs in the top 5 from my next, secret DC project! But here’s what I can share… pic.twitter.com/mqzCwGk0zY — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 30, 2022

Music has always played a significant part in Gunn’s productions. This includes “Awesome Mix” opening credits dance in Guardians of the Galaxy to the “Do Ya Wanna Taste It” opening credits dance in Peacemaker. So it’s not surprising that he’s listening to a few carefully chosen songs for his upcoming DC project. Gunn left off the two tracks from his unreleased DC project, making it extremely tough to guess what it could be. Gunn’s listening preferences during the previous year, nevertheless, might offer some clues as to what he has in store.

Sleaze Rock (Hair Metal or Glam Metal) is one of Gunn’s top five musical subgenres for the previous year. Gunn employs this type of music in Peacemaker. He most likely listened to a number of the songs that will be featured in Peacemaker 2 or The Suicide Squad 3, which may be his upcoming project. Gunn’s description of it as a “secret DC project” indicates that it will likely be a brand-new narrative centered on an unknown hero, nevertheless.

So, what do you think is the “secret DC project” he is working on? Let us know in the comments down below.