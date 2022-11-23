James Gunn Reveals Which MCU Movies To Watch Before Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

The MCU is a fantastic Hollywood experiment. However, with thirty films already released and eight full seasons of Marvel Studios TV shows available on Disney+, it can be difficult to keep up with everything and catch every allusion to the MCU’s past, present, and future. So much so that some fans believe they must study to comprehend a new superhero adventure. Fortunately, such is not the case with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Movies to watch before the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

None are must see, including the Guardians films. BUT the two Guardians movies, Infinity War, and Endgame all have small amounts of information in them that are referenced. https://t.co/cWdmurNuZp — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 22, 2022

When asked on Twitter which movies fans should watch to enjoy the special, James Gunn said bluntly, “none are must-see, including the Guardians films.” That’s right, you can join the MCU for the Holiday Special without having to worry about the past years’ films and shows. Even though no other MCU production is required to understand the Holiday Special, Gunn emphasizes that the two Guardians movies, Infinity War, and Endgame all have minor quantities of information in them that are referenced. That was to be expected, given the earlier films explain why the Guardians are returning to Earth on Christmas.

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy films follow a group of renegades as they build a new family while wandering through space. It also reveals how Peter becomes the warrior Gamorra’s romantic interest (Zoe Saldana). Thanos (Josh Brolin) kills Gamorra in Avengers: Infinity War to obtain the Soul Stone. Her death devastates Peter, who is once again ripped apart when a Gamorra variant from another timeline appears on Earth-616 during Avengers: Endgame.

This new Gamorra had never been on an adventure with the Guardians and rejected Peter as a partner right away. As a result, the Guardians’ leader is now devoured with grief. His outlaw pals will transport him to Earth to spend Christmas and cheer him up in the Holiday Special.

While the Holiday Special is a stand-alone story, it also serves as a bridge between Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The Holiday Special also promises to introduce new characters to the MCU. This includes Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’s Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo the space dog, in addition to showing what the Guardians are doing after the events of Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will premiere on Disney+ on November 25. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.