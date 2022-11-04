Intel Core i5-13400 Performs On Par With Core i9-11900K in Leaked Benchmarks

Intel’s flagship Raptor Lake chipsets have earned a lot of praise from PC gurus worldwide. After the launch of Intel’s flagship Core i9-13900K and i5-13600k, people were also expecting a unit to fill the gap of the 12th gen Core i5-12400. And sure enough, according to the leaked benchmarks, the i5-13400’s launch might be closer than expected.

What’s even more surprising is that, according to the leaked benchmarks, the processor boasts almost similar performance to i9-11900K, Intel’s 2021 flagship processor.

According to the leaks, the base frequency of the Intel i5-13400 is 2.5 GHz with a maximum boost clock of 4.6 GHz. The size of the L3 cache is 20MB, and two SKUs—one B0 RPL-S 8+16 and another C0 ADL-S 8+8 were listed.

i5 13400 B0 1.25MB L2 Cache (RPL-S 8+16 Die)

i5 13400 C0 1.25MB L2 Cache (ADL-S 8+8 Die)https://t.co/5ZMoydLVbZ https://t.co/AFomIvvLlZ — HXL (@9550pro) November 1, 2022

The CPU-Z benchmarks resulted in 729.3 single-core and 6591.5 multi-core scores, outperforming Ryzen 5 7600X and coming on par with previous-gen contenders like the Intel i5-12600K and Core i9-11900K. The best part is the Intel Core i5-13400 archives this at a much lower TDP of 65 watts compared to 105 watts of the Ryzen 5 7600X, and at the same time, costs $100 less.

This means the F variant (without an integrated GPU) of the same might cost 20-30 dollars less, which makes it a stellar deal. What are your thoughts about the core i5-13400? Let us know in the comments section below.