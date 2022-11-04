Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO
Join Us On Telegram

Intel Core i5-13400 Performs On Par With Core i9-11900K in Leaked Benchmarks

AMD is in danger.

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Specifications Vs AMD Ryzen 7000 Series

Intel’s flagship Raptor Lake chipsets have earned a lot of praise from PC gurus worldwide. After the launch of Intel’s flagship Core i9-13900K and i5-13600k, people were also expecting a unit to fill the gap of the 12th gen Core i5-12400. And sure enough, according to the leaked benchmarks, the i5-13400’s launch might be closer than expected.

What’s even more surprising is that, according to the leaked benchmarks, the processor boasts almost similar performance to i9-11900K, Intel’s 2021 flagship processor.

Intel-Core-i5-13400-CPUZ

According to the leaks, the base frequency of the Intel i5-13400 is 2.5 GHz with a maximum boost clock of 4.6 GHz. The size of the L3 cache is 20MB, and two SKUs—one B0 RPL-S 8+16 and another C0 ADL-S 8+8 were listed.

The CPU-Z benchmarks resulted in 729.3 single-core and 6591.5 multi-core scores, outperforming Ryzen 5 7600X and coming on par with previous-gen contenders like the Intel i5-12600K and Core i9-11900K. The best part is the Intel Core i5-13400 archives this at a much lower TDP of 65 watts compared to 105 watts of the Ryzen 5 7600X, and at the same time, costs $100 less.

This means the F variant (without an integrated GPU) of the same might cost 20-30 dollars less, which makes it a stellar deal. What are your thoughts about the core i5-13400? Let us know in the comments section below.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar is a Linux and Tech Writer. Hailing from a Computer Science background, the start of his love for Tech dates back to 2011, when he was gifted a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Tech, you'll find him binge-watching anime and Tech content on YouTube or hunting heads in competitive FPS games. You can also find his work on Android Police and How-To Geek.

Find your dream job

More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

Work at your dream company with Fossbytes Jobs

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

find your dream job today

FOSSBYTES JOBS

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

FIND YOUR DREAM JOB TODAY

FOSSBYTES JOBS

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022