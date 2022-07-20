Indian Commerce Ministry Announces New Work From Home Rules

Work from home (WFH) is now permitted for a maximum of one year in specific economic zones. And according to a statement from the commerce ministry on Tuesday, it can be expanded to 50% of all employees.

A brand-new rule 43A for WFH in the Special Economic Zones Rules, 2006 is commenced by the Department of Commerce. The new regulation provides work from home for specific employees of a unit in SEZ.

New Work From Home Rules

Image: Unsplash

According to NDTV, the notification was made in response to industry requests. Furthermore, the recommendations were for a national work-from-home (WFH) policy that would apply to all Special Economic Zones.

Now, employees working in IT/ITeS SEZ units, temporarily disabled, traveling, or working offshore, can work from home, according to the new rule on WFH for SEZs. The Development Commissioner (DC) of SEZs now has the flexibility to approve a higher number of employees.

However, it has to be for any genuine reason, provided the rationale is documented in writing. Additionally, SEZ units are given a transition period of 90 days to apply for approval while their workers work from home.

The press statement stated that SEZ units would supply equipment and secured connectivity for WFH to undertake authorized operations of the units and that authority to remove the equipment expires along with employee consent.

Additionally, as mentioned above, the Development Commissioner (DC) of SEZs now has the discretion to approve more than 50% of employees. According to the ministry, work from home is now permitted for up to one year. However, on the request of the units, the DC may further extend it for one year at a time.

Lastly, The permission to remove the equipment is concurrent with the permission granted to an employee. And SEZ Units will offer equipment and secured connectivity for WFH to undertake authorized operations of the units. What are your thoughts on the new regulations? Comment down below