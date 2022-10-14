How To Play Xbox Cloud Games On The Meta Quest 2 Right Now?

Meta and Microsoft announced during the Meta Connect conference that Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to the Quest platform. There’s no release date for when the Xbox Cloud Gaming app will be available on the Meta Quest Store. However, users don’t have to wait for the official app as they can technically play Xbox Cloud Games on Meta Quest 2 right now.

The Xbox Cloud Gaming app will let users play these games on Quest 2 on a wide 2D screen. Looking at the announcement, it seems the app will take a while to release to the general public. However, we have figured out two ways Quest 2 owners can play Xbox Cloud Games without waiting for the app.

However, users will need the following to use Xbox Cloud Gaming on Meta Quest 2 and the new Quest Pro.

Oculus Developer Account

Xbox Ultimate subscription

PC

One controller

Sideloading application (SideQuest)

Making an Oculus developer account is quite easy and necessary to sideload apps to Quest 2. Fortunately, we have a simple guide that users can follow to make an Oculus developer account and sideload applications using Sidequest.

Once you have created a developer account and downloaded SideQuest, follow the steps given below to play Xbox Cloud Games on the Meta Quest 2.

Play Xbox Cloud Games On The Meta Quest 2

Sideloading the Xbox Cloud gaming app

1. Download the Xbox Game Pass app APK from APKPure or APKMirror.

2. Sideload the Xbox Android APK on your Quest 2 using Sidequest.

3. Open the Xbox app from Unknown Sources on Quest 2.

4. Log into your Xbox account and start any cloud game.

Using a browser

1. Download the Microsoft Edge app APK from APKPure or APKMirror.

2. Sideload the Microsoft Edge app APK on your Quest 2 using Sidequest.

3. Open the Microsoft Edge browser from Unknown Sources on Quest 2.

4. Go to the Xbox Cloud Gaming website.

5. Log into your Xbox account and start any cloud game.

Note: Google Chrome can also work with Xbox Cloud Gaming for the Quest 2. We recommend Microsoft edge as it is more compatible with Xbox Cloud services.

The Meta Quest 2 and the new Meta Quest Pro run on Android, so the app will simply think that the headset is simply an Android device. Users will need to connect their headsets to a controller to play these games. To connect the controller to the headset, go to Settings > Devices > Bluetooth.

Users can also play other flatscreen games in VR by connecting to their gaming PC through Oculus Link or Virtual Desktop. Let us know what you think about playing cloud games in VR in the comment section below.