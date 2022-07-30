Facebook Twitter Instagram
How To Make A Slack Channel Private & Keep It Within Team?

Make your team's conversations exclusive in just a few minutes.

how to make a slack channel private
Image: Pexels / Mikhail Nilov

Slack is versatile in the number of ways it allows you to carry out business communication. You have direct messages (DMs) and group DMs to share information with one or more colleagues. And, you have channels to streamline communication within particular departments or teams.

You can create one channel where people working on a specific project interact, whereas you can create another casual space where teammates can share their interests and lives outside work. This Slack feature comes in handy for a variety of purposes.

Depending on the scenario, you may need to define a Slack channel as private. This can help keep things, such as messages among the management team, within the desired circle. Below, we show you how to make a Slack channel private.

Steps to make a Slack channel private

Now, there are two ways to go about this. You can either create a new private channel or convert an existing public channel to private. It is important to note that you can only do the following actions on Slack’s desktop app.

Creating a private Slack channel

  1. Open the Slack desktop app and select “Add channels” from the left column.
add channel button slack

2. Choose “Create a new channel.”

create a new channel slack

3. Enter the channel name and description in the specified fields, enable the “Make private” toggle, and click on “Create.” This will create a new private channel.
Note: On the next screen, you can either type the members’ names to add them or click “Skip for now” to do it later.

make private toggle slack

Making an existing Slack channel private

Before you begin this, it is worth keeping in mind that a private channel can’t revert to a public channel later.

  1. In the Slack desktop app, select the channel you want to make private from the left column.
  2. Next, click on the channel name near the top.
public channel name button slack

3. In the new window, select the Settings tab.

settings button in channel options slack

4. Click on “Change to a private channel.” Then, click on “Change to private” to confirm.

change to a private channel button slack

And that’s a wrap. Those are the two ways you can make a Slack channel private and secure team conversations. Check out our dedicated section if you are interested in helpful Slack guides.

Priye Rai

Priye Rai

Priye is a tech writer at Fossbytes, who writes about gaming and anything remotely related to tech, including smartphones, apps, OTT, etc. He prefers to be called a "video game journalist" and grimaces when he doesn't get to be "Player 1." If you want to talk about games or send any feedback, drop him a mail at [email protected]

