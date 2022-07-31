7 Best Action-Adventure Games On PS Plus

Sony’s revamped PS Plus subscription service has some pretty hefty games under its umbrella. The new PS Plus has everything ranging from PlayStation exclusives to games from the older generation of PlayStation. However, we’re not here to talk about those games; in this list, we’re going to list the seven best action-adventure games you can play on PS Plus in 2022.

On that note, while the rival Microsoft Xbox Game Pass has its vast catalog of action-adventure games, Sony is undoubtedly trying to undermine the Game Pass by adding more and more good games to its PS Plus subscription.

Best action-adventure games on PS Plus

7. Saints Row: The Third Remastered

Initially released for the PS3, Saints Row The Third was an overall good game featuring some crazy elements to its gameplay. Meanwhile, the remastered version of this game, launched for PS4, deserves a playthrough if you already haven’t. Furthermore, those who haven’t played any Saints Row game should play The Third Remastered.

That being said, if you’ve already played the original of this game, there’s not much to experience here apart from better graphics. Lastly, if you’re looking for a good laugh while exploring an open-world game, then Saints Row: The Third is one of the best action-adventure games on the PS Plus that you should try out.

6. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The latest of the Assassin’s Creed game that incorporates Vikings into the brotherhood of the Assassins. At the same time, the game is good, probably the best AC game that you can play with a PS Plus subscription. However, AC Valhalla is not the most excellent AC game there is. Why is that? Well, for starters, the main story is long; even if you’re only going through the main story, it sometimes feels like a drag.

Although ambitious, AC Valhalla fails to stay true to the original franchise; however, it still is a good playthrough and one of the best action-adventure games from the AC series on the new PS Plus.

5. Marvel’s Spider-Man

Those who’ve played this game gem know how much fun the web-slinging in this game is. Insomniac games have done a marvelous job at creating this masterpiece of a game, incorporating the elements of an open-world game and keeping up with the spidey. All in all, Marvel’s Spider-Man by Insomniac Games has hit the bull’s eye with fantastic gameplay, a good story, and surprisingly fresh gameplay mechanics that won’t bore you for a single minute.

Moreover, apart from being one of the best action-adventure games on the PS Plus, Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man is arguably the studio’s best game. Even if you’re not playing the primary story mission, you’ll find yourself web-slinging in New York and having fun.

4. Days Gone

One of the best zombie survival games ever to be produced, Days Gone is a perfect game for those looking for an excellent linear storyline. Moreover, Days Gone might be your thing if you’re a fan of the post-apocalyptic setting. Meanwhile, the combat, gameplay, and story are the things that elevate the game to the next level, and it’s quite easy to overlook this game at first.

For those unaware, upon its launch in 2019, Days Gone suffered from bugs and wasn’t the most popular choice for a game. However, since its release, the game has fixed almost all of its issues and is now considered one of the best action-adventure games on the new PS Plus.

3. Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow of the Colossus is a must play if you’re into the action-adventure genre. The game brings a fresh feel to the genre and already feels like a timeless classic among the vast category of some of the best action-adventure games on the PS Plus.

Meanwhile, Shadow of the Colossus features a timeless journey that I wouldn’t mind going through again. While the remastered version for the PS4 is in a league of its own; however, some of you might not find the game to your liking since it’s a Fumito Ueda game, its understandably not one to many’s liking.

2. Ghost of Tsushima – Director’s Cut

This masterpiece of a game is pure delight to play on the PS5. The gameplay, the setting, the environment, and the storyline are what makes this game truly remarkable. What’s more, Ghost of Tsushima is the closest you’ll get to a realistic samurai game. Players will find themselves in the shoes of Jin Sakai, a samurai, who finds himself using tactics to defeat the Mongols that the samurai feel is unethical.

Adding to the gameplay experience, you’ll often find the protagonist in a constant war with his thoughts about the newfound methods and saving his home at any cost. Furthermore, add a beautiful environment and a great combat style, and you’ve got yourself one of the best action-adventure games on the PS Plus.

1. Red Dead Redemption 2

If we’re talking about the best action-adventure games on the PS Plus and not about Rockstar’s masterpiece Red Dead Redemption 2, we’d feel the list is incomplete. RDR 2 is one of those genre-defining games that comes once in a while in years and inspires the games to come. With a heartfelt story and amazing visuals, RDR 2 is hands down one of the best open-world and action-adventure games you can play in 2022.

Furthermore, being a Rockstar game, the open-world of RDR 2 is one to explore. That being said, the world is not huge; however, it holds some intriguing side missions that players can take to elevate their overall gaming experience.

Best action-adventure games on PS Plus: Summing up

With that, we end our list featuring the best action-adventure games on the new PS Plus. Since we aimed for the list to be short, we only added 7 of the best action-adventure games on the PS Plus; however, we’d like to mention some other deserving games too. That said, games like Batman: Arkham Knight, inFamous Second Son, The Outer Wilds, Control, and God of War deserve a spot on this list.