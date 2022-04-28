“Heropanti 2” Release Date: Will It Be On Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Or Amazon Prime Video?

Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff made his acting debut with “Heropanti” back in 2014. Although the film received bad reviews, it was commercially successful. Eight years down the line, Shroff is back with a sequel titled “Heropanti 2”.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The 2022 action film will release in theaters on April 29, 2022. Initially, the movie will only be running on big screens. Considering that a lot of the audience now likes to consume their content digitally, it should also arrive on an OTT platform.

This begs the question of when and where will ‘Heropanti 2’ be released online? If you are looking for an answer to that question, you have arrived at the right place. In this article, we will talk about just that. So without any further delays, let’s get started.

Will ‘Heropanti 2’ be released on Netflix?

Image credit: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

Netflix might be the biggest streaming platform out there, but there are some titles that it can’t even get its hands on. Tiger Shroff’s new movie is just that, as it will not be released on Netflix anytime soon. But no need to get disheartened; if you are looking to watch something on Netflix, Ozark season 4, part 2, is releasing on the platform soon.

Will ‘Heropanti 2’ be released on Disney+ Hotstar?

Like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar also failed to bag the rights to the action movie. As a result, you shouldn’t expect it to arrive in Hotstar’s library.

Will ‘Heropanti 2’ be released on Amazon Prime Video?

Prime Video seems to be bolstering its case for becoming one of the streaming services. According to a report by JanBharatTimes, Prime Video has bagged the rights to Heropanti 2. In addition to the Tiger Shroff starter, the OTT platform is also expected to add Runway 34 to its library.

This concludes our guide. Hope you find it helpful. What are your expectations from the movie? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.