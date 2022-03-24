Here's How To Get Magma Blade In Elden Ring!

Elden Ring is one of the games that, despite being a laborious task, make players keep coming for more. While there are many things to discover in the heavily popular Elden Ring, in this article, we’re shedding light on a rather particular item, Magma Blade. For players looking for ways to get the Magma Blade, stick until the end of the article to find out.

Before we dive into how and where to find the Magma Blade in Elden Ring, let’s take a look at the legend of the weapon and why you need to have one in-game. While Elden Ring is filled with many mighty weapons, many of the earlier weapons were nerfed with patches, rendering most of them almost useless in tough boss fights.

Meanwhile, players are now on the lookout for the next best weapon to slay their bosses in Elden Ring, and it looks like we’ve found the next best weapon, the Magma Blade. However, keep in mind that getting the Magma Blade is no piece of cake; at the same time, the blade sure brings the angry inner Kratos in the Tarnished.

Getting the Magma Blade

As for how to get the Magma Blade in-game, players can get the blade after unlocking the Volcano Manor in Elden Ring. Bear in mind surviving and unlocking the Volcano Manor is no easy task as the location tests the best of the players. Make sure you reach a certain level in the game when you try to get the blade, or you’ll end up having a hard time.

Image: From Software

In Elden Rind, Magma Blade is dropped by the Man-Serpents inside the Volcano Manor in Mt. Gelmir. To get the Magma Blade, make your way to the manor and find and start killing the Man-Serpents until one of them drops the blade. Keep in mind killing one or two Man-Serpents doesn’t guarantee the chances of getting the Magma Blade. That being said, you may have to go on a killing spree until one of them drops the blade for you to pick up.

And there you have it, how to get the Magma Blade in Elden Ring and get your Tarnished one step closer to slaying the Elden Ring bosses.