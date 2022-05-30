Some Galaxy Watch4 Devices Are Automatically Unpairing

The Galaxy Watch4 is a great smartwatch, but it has had its fair share of problems since its launch, especially with updates. Users are now reporting Watch4s automatically unpairing from their smartphones.

Although Samsung hasn’t yet officially confirmed the reason for the same, most believe it’s due to the recent Google Assistant update. Apart from the device’s unpairing, users have complained about rapid battery draining and sensor accuracy.

For starters, Google Assistant was one of the most anticipated features on the Galaxy Watch4, which Samsung, after a long tease, finally shipped last week.

Our Galaxy Watch4 also fell prey to the same issue a few days after reporting Google Assistant availability on the Galaxy Watch4. The watch disconnected automatically, and all attempts to pair it back to the Galaxy Wearable went in vain.

As of now, the only solution to this problem is resetting your watch and reconnecting it. We’ve done the same and haven’t faced any issues so far.

Users are waiting for an official statement from Samsung and Google regarding the issue. The Galaxy Watch4 and the Watch4 Classic are currently the only smartwatches with Wear OS 3.0, and the Samsung-Google partnership has boosted the Wear OS market share immensely.

Find your dream job

What are your thoughts about this? Are you facing a similar problem? Let us know in the comments section below.