iPhone 14 Could Finally Get An Always On Display

Apple WWDC is just around the corner which will confirm speculations about the new iPhone 14 lineup. However, WWDC isn’t just about the iPhone and will focus on many other products of the Apple ecosystem.

Mark Gurman has been covering every major leak of iPhone 14 like he always does, and has some interesting thoughts to share. He revealed quite a bit of what to expect from Apple at the upcoming WWDC.

Mark Gurman starts off by saying that iOS 16 will make major changes to the lock screen. While the lock screen isn’t the area where a lot of action happens, iOS 16 may change that. There are rumors about an always-on lock screen, something which iPhone lacks for years now. Along with that, the new OS could also bring wallpapers that have widget-like capabilities.

Will we see an always-on lock screen on iPhone 14?

The chances of an AOD are quite high. While Android counterparts have had an always-on lock screen for years now, Apple doesn’t seem to fancy that idea until now. iPhone 14 may use the same LTPO display that is capable of dropping refresh rate to a minimum.

Image: Pexels

The latest models of the Apple Watch already have this feature, which needs to be on iPhone too. Gurman shared that even this upgrade would be present in only the two of the four upcoming iPhone 14 variants. So, if you crave an always-on display experience, you will need to choose between the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apart from the revamped lock screen and the always-on display feature, there are rumors about enhanced multitasking and windowing support. Multitasking on an iPad would become more functional with the introduction of windowing support.

Find your dream job

Gurman also expects changes to the social media-like features in inbuilt apps. Leaks suggest that Apple will use the older A15 bionic chip in the two cheaper variants of the iPhone 14 lineup. These will also not have the new notch design and the improved selfie camera.

Meanwhile, Apple is thinking of reducing its dependence on China for manufacturing its products. What do you think about the always-on display feature? Is it useful? Share your thoughts in the comments.