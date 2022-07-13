Disney+ Is Making 3 Original Shows Starring K-Pop Sensation BTS

BTS has taken the music world by storm in the nine years since their debut. Thanks to their ridiculously catchy music and the message of self-love and acceptance they preach both on and off stage. Now, the global phenomenon is coming to Disney’s international streaming platforms.

Three BTS projects are coming your way

According to THR, Disney+ has signed a deal with Korean pop sensation BTS to produce three projects for its streaming service. The Walt Disney Company and BTS’ studio home Hybe announced a new global content partnership on Tuesday.

The companies will collaborate to produce five titles for Disney’s streaming services, including three exclusive projects starring BTS or BTS members. Disney is looking to increase global subscriber counts while also catching up to Netflix as a destination for bankable Korean entertainment. And aligning with the world’s most popular K-pop group is undoubtedly a coup.

The shows are set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ somewhere around 2023. Meanwhile, the titles of the shows have been revealed as follows:

BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage – LA: The film will feature an exclusive cinematic 4K concert of BTS’ live performance in Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium in November 2021. Their LA concert was the first time in two years since the pandemic that the band got to perform for a huge crowd.

The film will feature an exclusive cinematic 4K concert of BTS’ live performance in Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium in November 2021. Their LA concert was the first time in two years since the pandemic that the band got to perform for a huge crowd. In the Soup: Friendcation: It is a spin-off of the popular reality series In the Soop. V of BTS, Parasite star Choi Woo-shik, Itaewon Class’ Park Seo-jun, Park Hyung-sik, and Peakboy are set to star in this Disney+ series. The show will feature five friends going on a surprise trip and enjoying a variety of fun activities.

It is a spin-off of the popular reality series In the Soop. V of BTS, Parasite star Choi Woo-shik, Itaewon Class’ Park Seo-jun, Park Hyung-sik, and Peakboy are set to star in this Disney+ series. The show will feature five friends going on a surprise trip and enjoying a variety of fun activities. BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star: “This original docuseries follows the incredible journey of 21st-century pop icons BTS,” says Disney. The show will feature footage taken over the past nine years, daily vlogs, thoughts, and plans of BTS members.

And it’s just the beginning!

The collaboration between the streaming giant and BTS is just getting started. Hybe CEO Park Ji-won expressed delight that this marked the start of a collaboration between the global brand and his roster of artists.

BTS recently announced that they would be taking a break from recording as a group. This new deal with Disney+ appears to be the ideal way for fans to spend some time with the boys while they’re on break.