Dhokha Round D Corner OTT Release Date: Will It Be Released On Netflix, Hotstar, Or Zee5?

Nowadays, releasing a Bollywood movie that is well-loved by the audience has become a herculean task. Over the last few months, we have seen many movies getting boycotted for various reasons. But R. Madhavan’s Dhokha Round D Corner may survive that trend.

The film comes from the makers of Kabir Singh and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It will be focusing on a couple, who may seem normal from a distance, but that’s far from the case. Their truth is revealed when a terrorist takes the wife hostage and demands INR 50 lakhs to release her.

Following the success of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Madhavan will hope the same from his new flick. With that being said, let’s take a look at the release details of the 2022 film in the next section of our article.

The movie is all set to release on the occasion of National Cinema Day i.e., September 23, 2022. It will be debuting in theaters, and you can watch it for as low as INR 75 on its release.

Dhokha Round D Corner OTT rights

Image credit: T-Series

While the film is releasing in theaters, the majority of the crowd will still be waiting for it to release online on any streaming platform.

Thankfully, the trailer of the film has revealed the biggest secret. Yes, we can clearly see in the last few seconds of the trailer that streaming giant Netflix is the movie’s exclusive streaming partner.

Before talking about the potential release date of the film, feel free to check our guide on Chup. The movie will clash with R. Madhavan’s flick as they are both releasing on National Cinema Day.

When will Dhokha Round D Corner come to Netflix?

Knowing the OTT platform of the movie is no good if you aren’t aware of when it will arrive on it. Unfortunately, as of now, there is no word about when will Madhavan’s new movie be added to Netflix’s library.

However, you can expect it to be released on Netflix around 45 days after its theatrical run. That concludes our guide on the movie. What are your expectations from it? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.