How To Watch Rocketry: The Nambi Effect For Free On Amazon Prime Video?

Scientists are the backbone of a country’s growth, but more often than not, they do not get the recognition they deserve. And sometimes they are even framed for a crime that they never committed. Such is the life story of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. Actor R Madhavan decided to give a voice to his story in the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The movie was released in theaters on July 01, 2022. While it might not have done great on the big screen, the story of the film is simply worth your time. I, for one, watched the movie in theaters and have been waiting for it to come to OTT platforms soon.

Well, if you are like me, then there’s a piece of good news for you. The movie has arrived on Amazon Prime Video. That said, let’s talk about the release details of the film.

When was Rocketry released online?

Image credit: Tricolour Films

After a short stint in theaters, the film is now streaming on Prime Video. As for its release date, it made its online debut on July 26, 2022. Similar to most Indian films, it was added to Prime Video’s library at 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Is it possible to watch Rocketry for free on Prime Video?

As a matter of fact, yes, the movie can be streamed on Prime Video for free. The only catch is that you have to be a new user of the platform. Thus, you can take advantage of Prime Video’s free trial. But if you have already used that offer, then here are a few telecom companies providing a free Prime Video account with their plans:

1. Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399

2. Airtel postpaid plans start at Rs 499.

3. Vi postpaid plan starting at Rs. 499.

4. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

This is it from our end. We hope you loved the streaming guide on Rocketry. Have you already watched the movie? Feel free to share a spoiler-free review in the comments section below.