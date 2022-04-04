WhatsApp Will Soon Allow Users to Send Message to Unsaved Number

Meta-owned WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow users to send messages to an unsaved number. Undoubtedly, WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps globally. But it lacks the simple feature of sending messages to someone not in the contact list.

WhatsApp has finally taken its first step toward allowing users to send WhatsApp message to unsaved number. The instant messaging app is rolling out a new update through Google Play Beta Program. The latest update takes the version number to 2.22.8.11. The platform is also testing an iOS feature to limit forwarded messages.

WhatsApp Unknown Numbers

As reported by WABetaInfo, Beta users will get new options when tapping on the phone number received in a chat bubble. The app will show some handy shortcuts right on the chat screen. Currently, when you tap on a phone number in a chat, it takes you directly to the dialer app.

Now when you will tap on the phone number, WhatsApp will check if the shared number is on WhatsApp or not. If there is already an account with that number, WhatsApp will give an option to initiate a chat immediately. You can tap on Chat with “Phone Number” and start a new chat thread.

The other two menu options are Dial and Add to Contacts. You can use these options to call the phone number to add to your contact list. If the shared number is not on WhatsApp, you will only get the Dial and Add to Contacts option.

A feature as essential as sending messages to unsaved numbers should be there. Although the feature is not rolling out yet, It is good to see WhatsApp is finally taking a step in the right direction. What do you think about new options for phone numbers in WhatsApp? Let us know by dropping a comment below.