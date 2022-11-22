Avatar: The Way Of Water Trailer Has Arrived, Revealing One Last Look At The Sequel

The Way of Water, the highest-grossing movie of all time’s sequel, is written and directed by James Cameron once more. It takes place more than ten years after the events of the first Avatar and follows Jake and Neytiri’s Na’vi family as they defend themselves against the various threats on Pandora. The stunning underwater action in the follow-up Avatar: The Way of Water has already been teased in two trailers. The third and final trailer, as is customary, has now been released.

Avatar: The Way of Water trailer has arrived

The third and final Avatar: The Way of Water trailer was released this week during Monday Night Football. It was also later shared by the official Avatar YouTube channel. Before the eagerly anticipated sequel debuted in theaters on December 16, the trailer offered one final full look at it. Check out the trailer below:

In addition to the epic new trailer, tickets for the film are now available for sale. And the original film is now available on Disney+ following its successful theatrical re-release. There’s also a creepy new Snapchat filter and Amazon Alexa integration, where saying “Alexa, enable ‘Avatar’ theme” unlocks a slew of new features. You can also experience another adventure by saying say, “Alexa, teach me, Na’vi.”

The road to the release of Avatar: The Way of Water has been lengthy. This holiday season, audiences will finally be able to return to the astounding beauties of Pandora’s world after numerous delays and disappointments. It remains to be seen if the sequel will be able to meet demand at the box office. But according to recent reports, the movie is currently the most eagerly awaited movie for Gen Z, showing that a sizable enough audience still cares about the franchise.

Avatar: The Way of Water will debut in theaters near you starting December 16.