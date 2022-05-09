Motorola Razr Next-Gen Is Getting A Major Design Change

Motorola is gearing up to disrupt the foldable segment once again in 2022. Images of its new clamshell smartphone have leaked online and give a peek into what to expect from the brand in the coming months. Motorola Razr will shed the design which was common in both of its predecessors.

The next-gen Motorola Razr might have a new product name along with a complete design overhaul. The new smartphone will sport a 32MP punch-hole selfie camera and FHD+ display.

What do leaked images reveal about the next Motorola Razr?

The next Motorola foldable phone bears the code name Maven, as described by Evan Blass on 91mobiles. The leaked images of the foldable phone confirm that it will shed the thick notch design prevalent in its predecessors. Instead, it will sport a less-intrusive notch design that resembles the latest foldable flagships.

The images also reveal a smoothened-out edge design that is boxier. However, it is a long way from the boxy look of the Samsung Galaxy Flip3.

Image: 91mobiles

Hardware Specifications

Earlier leaks related to the new Motorola Razr indicated the two chipset configurations with top-of-the-line components. The foldable phone may sport a single flagship-level hardware configuration, packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC for the base variant.

The higher-end variant could have an even better SoC which could possibly be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus. There could be issues in offering the latter SoC because of the global chip shortage which is even affecting BMW production.

There will be two different configurations, even if Motorola doesn’t include the most powerful Gen1 Plus SoC in the more expensive variant. Motorola Razr could come with an 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage option for the base model and 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage for the top model.

As per Evan Blass, the new Motorola foldable will have two enticing color options: namely Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue. The second biggest highlight will be a dual-camera array with a 50MP primary sensor and a 13MP camera sensor with wide-angle and macro photo support.

This will be quite an improvement over the Galaxy Flip3 whose cameras appear pale in comparison. Motorola Razr will first release in China followed by a global rollout.