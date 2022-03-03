Amazon Now Sells Refurbished Oculus Quest 2 For $250

Recently, Oculus has started selling refurbished Quest 2 VR headsets. Amazon is doing the same, but it is offering a one-year warranty and a 30-day return policy.

The refurbished Quest 2 comes with a $50 discount on both the 128GB and 256GB models. Oculus started selling refurbished Quest 2 back in February, which came with the original packaging with all the accessories.

Amazon sells refurbished Oculus Quest 2

On the other hand, Amazon is selling the same units that are ‘certified by Oculus’ with a better warranty. Although it is reassuring to get a Quest 2 VR headset from Oculus, it still only comes with a 6-month warranty. Considering these are refurbished units, it is best to have an extended warranty on them.

Currently, Amazon sells both Quest 2 models under their ‘Renewed Premium’ program. According to the company, the headset will come with its original packaging and accessories. The offer will also include a one-year replacement or refund guarantee.

According to Road to VR, the offer is only available in certain countries listed below.

US

Australia

Mexico

Singapore

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates.

The offer may also be available in other countries going forward. You can also check out the Amazon Renewed store to see if the offer is available in your region or not.

Fair warning, though, there have been some reports that mention the shipped headsets were slightly worn down. Some of the shipped headsets even have scratches on the lenses. This is nothing new for refurbished products, so keep this in mind while buying a refurbished Quest 2.