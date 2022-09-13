Netflix’s Squid Game Creates History By Winning An Emmy

When Squid Game initially debuted on Netflix over a year ago, it became an instant global hit. It grabbing the zeitgeist with its violent skewering of capitalism and the disgusting hobbies of the superrich.

The series centered around a group of players who had major financial issues participating in a dangerous game for a big cash reward of over $35 million. Squid Game produced a razor-sharp cast of performers, including breakthroughs like Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, and Hoyeon. It has also become Netflix’s most-watched series in the non-English category drawing over 111 M viewers worldwide.

Squid Game wins big!

Now, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is an Emmy winner. The series creator won the best-directed-for-a-drama-series award at the presentation on Monday night, bringing home a significant statuette for his popular show. Soon after Hwang, Lee won his category as well, defeating nominees Jeremy Strong, Bob Odenkirk, and Jason Bateman to claim the title of an outstanding actor in a drama.

Player 456 gets the gold! Lee Jung-jae wins a first career #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for @SquidGame (@Netflix)! 🦑 #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/qlkK3ae2gO — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2022

Squid Game has already won four Creative Arts Emmys before Monday night’s gala, including one for the best guest actress for Lee Yoo-mi. The show received a record-breaking 14 Emmy nominations, including in essential categories like best drama, acting, and writing. “We made history together,” Hwang said to the show’s fans and Academy voters.

The success of Squid Game comes as no surprise, given it was one of the year’s most anticipated nominations. With that said, here is the full list of winners from Emmy night.

FULL 2022 EMMYS WINNERS LIST

Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO) (WINNER)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) (WINNER)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

“Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)

“The White Lotus” (HBO) (WINNER)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Brian Cox, “Succession” (HBO)

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” (Netflix) (WINNER)

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Adam Scott, “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

Elle Fanning, “The Great” (Hulu)

Issa Rae, “Insecure” (HBO)

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO Max) (WINNER)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Laura Linney, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” (AMC)

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Zendaya, “Euphoria” (HBO) (WINNER)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

“Ozark,” Jason Bateman

“Severance,” Ben Stiller

“Squid Game,” Hwang Dong-hyuk (WINNER)

“Succession,” Mark Mylod

“Succession,” Cathy Yan

“Succession,” Lorene Scafaria

“Yellowjackets,” Karyn Kusama

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

“Atlanta,” Hiro Murai

“Barry,” Bill Hader

“Hacks,” Lucia Aniello

“The Ms. Pat Show,” Mary Lou Belli

“Only Murders in the Building,” Cherien Dabis

“Only Murders in the Building,” Jamie Babbit

“Ted Lasso,” MJ Delaney (WINNER)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul,” Thomas Schnauz

“Ozark,” Chris Mundy

“Severance,” Dan Erickson

“Squid Game,” Hwang Dong-hyuk

“Succession,” Jesse Armstrong (WINNER)

“Yellowjackets” (“F Sharp”), Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson

“Yellowjackets” (“Pilot”), Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (FX)

Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) (WINNER)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

“Ali Wong: Don Wong”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe — Hungary for Democracy”

“Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel” (WINNER)

“Nicole Byer: BBW”

“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series

“Dopesick,” Danny Strong

“The Dropout,” Michael Showalter

“The Dropout,” Francesca Gregorini

“Maid,” John Wells

“Station Eleven,” Hiro Murai

“The White Lotus,” Mike White (WINNER)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series

“Dopesick”

“The Dropout”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story”

“Maid”

“Station Eleven”

“The White Lotus,” Mike White (WINNER)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary,” Quinta Brunson (WINNER)

“Barry,” Duffy Boudreau

“Barry,” Alec Berg and Bill Hader

“Hacks,” Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky

“Only Murders in the Building,” Steve Martin and John Hoffman

“Ted Lasso,” Jane Becker

“What We Do in the Shadows,” Sarah Naftalis

“What We Do in the Shadows,” Stefani Robinson