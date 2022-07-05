Xiaomi 12S Ultra Flagship Launched in China

Xiaomi’s much-hyped camera-focused phone Xiaomi 12S Ultra was finally launched in China. The phone boasts a trifecta of sensors and a camera lens that takes a massive space on the back. But that massive bulge is the key feature of the flagship device by Xiaomi. Even Xiaomi claims the phone as their top imaging flagship smartphone.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra is the successor to the last year’s Xiaomi 11 Ultra, another successful product by Xiaomi. The Chinese smartphone maker has undoubtedly put all efforts into creating a camera-focused smartphone in collaboration with Leica.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra: Specifications

All the hype aside, now actual specifications are available for the MI ultra. The camera module is the primary eye-catching thing, which is circular and very different from what most brands do. Its back has a leather texture with phone branding. Xiaomi 12S Ultra has a one-inch primary sensor that will help it capture more light and photos (supposedly). The phone sports a 50.3MP Sony IMX989 primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 48MP periscope zoom telephoto lens.

The front-side sports a 32Mp selfie-shooter which isn’t ultrawide. Xiaomi 12S Ultra is the first phone to support Dolby Vision HDR recording. Coming to the display specifications, it sports a slightly smaller 6.73-inches AMOLED LTPO display which can go from 1-120 Hz refresh rate. So, it can offer visual fidelity and adjust the display output as intended. Since you aren’t always running on 120 Hz, the battery life will increase. It is a ten-bit color depth display with a 3200 x 1440p resolution. Moreover, the display can attain up to 1500 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood is the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and new 3D cooling system. The processor supports 5G – a must-have feature in 2022. Xiaomi 12S Ultra comes in three configurations – 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and12GB+512GB. There will be plenty of storage and RAM for basic to demanding apps.

As per the official tweet, the phone comes with a 4,860 mAh battery, 67W wired fast charging, and a meager 10W reverse wireless charging. It starts at CNY 5,999 and goes up to CNY 6,999 for the top model. Currently, it is only available in China.