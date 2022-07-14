Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Colors And Storage Options Leaked

Samsung is preparing for the upcoming “Galaxy Unpacked event.” The company is anticipated to host the upcoming event on August 10 where we would see two all-new foldable smartphones called the Galaxy Z Fold4 5G and the Z Flip4 5G. The company is yet to confirm the official launch details or specifications. However, rumors spread like fire as we get closer to the launch day.

Tipster Evan Blass, aka EvLeaks, brings the latest leak talking about the color variants and the storage options for the Galaxy Z Fold4 5G. He states the device will launch in up to three different storage options and four different colors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G storage and color options

Blass claims that the device will have three different storage options. The base model will feature 128 GB, while there will be two more variants in 256GB and 512GB storage. Samsung is expected to launch the Fold4 in 8GB/ 12GB RAM options. Although the leaked image from Bass does not show details about RAM, it also doesn’t verify the older rumor about the 1TB variant.

The tipster also claimed that the Z Fold4 will launch in Burgundy, Grey-Green colors, Beige and Phantom Black. The Phantom Black, Beige, and Grey-Green will launch in 512GB, 256GB, and 128GB options, while the Burgundy Red won’t feature the 128GB internal storage.

Image: Samsung

Other specifications details

Some other details of Fold4 include a 7.6-inch 2K AMOLED display, 16MP under-screen camera, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will also provide a 6.2-inches out display and HD+ resolution with a hole-punch cutout for a 10MP front camera.

The device will feature a rear triple camera setup with 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 12MP telephoto cameras. The battery will be 4400 mAh and compatible with 43W fast charging. It will also support 15W wireless charging and 1-W reverse wireless charging.

The Samsung foldable phone will come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood as it operates on Android 12-based OneUI 4.1 on its launch.