Amazon Prime Day 2022 Coming Next Month: July 12, 13

The prime day sale is back on, and Amazon offers the lowest prices on selected products. The two-day sale event will have large discounts on brands like Beats, Casper, iRobot, and many more. You can also get pretty good deals on fashion styles from Amazon essentials and select products from Sony, Bose, and GE.

Early deals starting from June 21st include 55% of on-select Amazon devices. If you are a prime member, you can also win prizes by supporting small businesses from June 21 to July 11th.

Gear up for the Amazon Prime Day event

Amazon’s annual prime day sale is back, and the 48-hour event starts July 12th at 3:00 a.m. EDT. The event lasts until July 13th for prime members in many countries like Austria, Australia, Brazil, Belgium, Canada, France, China, Germany, Italy, and Japan.

The list for countries goes on, as mentioned by Business wire in an article. Countries like Poland and Sweden have been added to the list for the first time. Later this summer, prime day events will also be held in India and Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

You will be able to shop for products from national brands and small and medium-sized businesses. Amazon is promoting third-party sellers as you will be able to shop from more third-party sellers than last year’s Prime Day.

“With the small businesses and national brands our members love and trust, we’re excited to offer some of our best Prime Day deals yet to even more customers around the world,” Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, said.

Some deals during the sale event:

You can get 55% off select Amazon devices such as eco show 5 (2nd gen) and echo 5 (2nd gen) kids.

Offer expands to products like Echo Dot (4th Gen) with a free Smart Bulb, Blink Video Doorbell, Ring Alarm Security Kit 8-Piece (2nd Gen), WiFi routers, and many more.

Save a lot on fire TV and smart TV: you can get an Amazon fire TV 55-inch Omni series 4k UHD smart TV hands-free with Alexa for as low as $299.99(46%OFF). And an Amazon fire TV 43-inch 4 series 4K UHD smart TV at $199.99(45% off).

With Amazon Live starting June 21st, customers will have the opportunity to grab early prime details along with their favorite celebrities and influences. Prime members can also get the luxury of 0% APR on three equal monthly payments.

For instance, a purchase for 300 dollars might cost $100 per month over 3 months at 0% APR. Although it seems convenient, you can only use this when you spend $50 or more on Amazon on eligible products after credit approval by Affirm.

Prime members through July will get a $200 Amazon gift card instantly upon approval from Amazon prime Rewards Visa Card. Customers will win Epic prices for every $1 spent on eligible small business products. To do so, you can look for small business badges and discover products from small businesses in the Amazon Store.

Along with all the services of the prime day, the deliveries will also be fast and free for prime members. Thanks to Amazon’s global transportation network, customers should have a happy time shopping.