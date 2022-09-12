We Might Get More Of Ms. Marvel’s Khan Family In ‘Captain Marvel 2’ Afterall

The MCU first met Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel, a six-episode Disney+ streaming series that debuted on June 8. Khan is a fan of superheroes. She learns that a set of bangles that belonged to her family in Pakistan can let her use her superpower, which is the capacity to harness cosmic energy.

In addition to examining how she became a superhero, the show focused on the dramas of her family. It includes her mother Muneeba (Zenobia Shroff), her father Yusuf (Mohan Kapur), and older brother Aamir (Saagar Shaikh).

Ms. Marvel will be entering a brand-new portion of the franchise in the upcoming movie The Marvels. Despite the fact that she has her own universe to explore in the comic, full of individuals populating her house, school, and mosque, it is set to open in theatres on July 28, 2023.

Directed by Candyman 2021’s Nia DaCosta, the movie will mix Ms. Marvel, Captain Marvel, and WandaVision’s MCU threads. It will follow Brie Larson’s superhero Carol Danvers as she partners up with Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau in the sequel to the 2019 film Captain Marvel.

Ms. Marvel’s Khan family to appear in Captain Marvel 2

Marvel Entertainment shared a video on Twitter featuring MCU cast and crew members following their massive panel at D23 Expo 2022 yesterday. Vellani was among the guests, ready to reveal some of Marvel’s secrets while avoiding spoilers.

She said that, among the other superpowered shenanigans in the Captain Marvel sequel, fans of Ms. Marvel could expect additional material with the Khan family, who play a “funny” part that she is eager for audiences to see.

She said:

We get more Khan family! I’m so excited. They play such a funny… That’s not gonna be a spoiler- They play a really great role in the movie, and I’m really excited for people to see the journey that they go on.

Catch up with stars of the MCU right after the Marvel Studios Panel at #D23Expo and hear what they have to say about what's to come in The Multiverse Saga! pic.twitter.com/2CShXUGqZ0 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) September 11, 2022

Fans of Ms. Marvel who were concerned that her story would be included in the stories of the more seasoned heroes she will be teaming up with this time around will likely feel relieved by this announcement.

The presence of other significant characters from the Disney+ series is still a mystery, according to Vellani. The series featured a ton of endearing new characters. It particularly includes those played by her teenage peers Yasmeen Fletcher as her best friend Nakia Bahadir, Matt Lintz as the romantically troubled Bruno Carrelli, Rish Shah as her enigmatic crush Kamran, and Aramis Knight as Pakistani Red Dagger fighter Kareem.