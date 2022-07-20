How & Where To Get The Super Spirit Detergent In Stray?

The newly launched cyber-kitty game Stray allows players to explore the undercity through the eyes of a lost cat. While the map is not so big, and its relatively easy to find things relating to the story missions; if for some reason you want to skip looking in places or are just lazy enough to get to it fast, this guide will help you get the super spirit detergent in Stray.

Meanwhile, you can take the super spirit detergent and exchange it for the electrical wires from Azooz, which you’ll need to get Elliot’s poncho. Getting the super spirit detergent in Stray is only one of the tasks you undertake to fix the broken tracker.

How & Where to find super spirit detergent

After meeting with Azooz, you’ll be on the quest to find the super spirit laundry, and you can find the laundry from the rooftops by glancing down and looking for the big neon sign. However, go straight to the place where you’ll see a robot holding a cart and look past it; you’ll find the super spirit laundry.

Image: Akshay Bhardwaj via Fossbytes (Stray on PS5)

Interestingly, you won’t be able to get into the laundry shot just by scratching on the door. To get into the laundry and get the super spirit detergent, you’ll have to get creative.

Image: Akshay Bhardwaj via Fossbytes (Stray on PS5)

Firstly, you’ll need to climb to the rooftop where two robots pass the paint buckets. As you approach the one throwing the paint buckets, a prompt will allow you to “meow” and startle him; further making him drop the paint bucket down in front of the laundry.

Image: Akshay Bhardwaj via Fossbytes (Stray on PS5)

This will get the laundry open as the owner will come out to clean the paint in front of the laundry.

Image: Akshay Bhardwaj via Fossbytes (Stray on PS5)

Once the main door to the laundry is open, you can simply walk in and get the super spirit detergent which is kept on the table to your left as you walk in the laundry.

Image: Akshay Bhardwaj via Fossbytes (Stray on PS5)

Lastly, now that you have the super spirit detergent, you can take it to Azooz to barter for the electric cables and get the poncho for Elliot.