Falling For Christmas: How To Watch It For Free Online?

It’s never a wrong time to watch a rom-com, and this is especially true during the Christmassy final months of the year. So, for those looking to have a pleasant and warm movie experience, Falling For Christmas is knocking on the door right on time.

The plot of the movie revolves around how a skiing mishap brings together a spoilt heiress and a rustic lodge owner. Moreover, the events of the story take place leading up to Christmas — hence, the title.

A good part of viewers’ interest in Falling For Christmas is down to the movie marking the return of renowned actress Lindsay Lohan. The Herbie star features in a notable project after a rough spell in her personal and professional life. While Lohan plays the role of Sierra Belmont, Chord Overstreet stars opposite her as Jake.

Image: Netflix

When and where can I watch Falling For Christmas?

Lindsay Lohan’s new movie is a Netflix production and will be exclusively available on the popular OTT service. For viewers in the U.S., it’s set to arrive on Thursday, November 10, at 12 AM PT or 3 AM ET. In India, the rom-com will land on the platform on the same day at 1 PM IST.

How can I watch Falling For Christmas for free?

It’s common knowledge that a Netflix subscription comes at a price, but what many of us forget is that it also comes as a free bundled perk with other services. You can conveniently watch Falling For Christmas for free without paying anything using this method. Here are the plans from telecom providers and internet services that offer a free Netflix subscription:

After a long absence from major films, Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan is set to entertain her fans again. While this film could profit from the festive vibe of the story, it’ll be interesting to see how it makes the most of Lohan’s return to a starring role. Are you excited to watch this rom-com flick? Tell us in the comments below.