Top 20 Countries With Fastest Mobile Internet Speeds In The World

Nowadays, mobile internet is more than enough to play games, stream movies, etc. But not all countries share the same internet speed as some countries have better network infrastructure than others. So here are the top 20 countries with the fastest mobile internet speeds in the world.

Gone are the days when we had to rely on broadband internet to watch an HD video.

Speedtest.net has ranked all countries based on their median internet download speed. They have ranked these countries in terms of broadband and mobile internet speed. For this article, we will focus on mobile internet speed rankings.

Note: Speedtest by Ookla has recently changed the parameters of its global internet speed ranking. It is now based on median internet speed to represent the average internet speed better.

Top 20 Countries with the Fastest Mobile Internet Speeds

Currently, UAE is the country with the fastest mobile internet speed globally. The country has held this spot for over a year now as it is well above other countries in terms of mobile connection. The United States is ranked 23rd on this list.

Rank Country Fastest Mobile Internet Speed (Mbps) Broadband Upload Speed (Mbps) Global Average 29.96 Mbps 8.70 Mbps 1 United Arab Emirates 135.35 Mbps 22.61 Mbps 2 Norway 134.73 Mbps 18.38 Mbps 3 Qatar 120.69 Mbps 21.94 Mbps 4 South Korea 117.95 Mbps 13.63 Mbps 5 Netherlands 108.33 Mbps 15.84 Mbps 6 Denmark 105.65 Mbps 19.23 Mbps 7 Saudi Arabia 102.79 Mbps 17.55 Mbps 8 Kuwait 96.23 Mbps 22.05 Mbps 9 Bulgaria 87.51 Mbps 17.27 Mbps 10 Croatia 86.48 Mbps 18.79 Mbps 11 China 83.43 Mbps 23.08 Mbps 12 Luxembourg 82.85 Mbps 13.31 Mbps 13 Switzerland 82.29 Mbps 20.30 Mbps 14 Australia 76.52 Mbps 9.99 Mbps 15 Cyprus 75.48 Mbps 14.36 Mbps 16 Canada 75.18 Mbps 9.60 Mbps 17 Sweden 73.61 Mbps 12.90 Mbps 18 Brunei 71.38 Mbps 26.88 Mbps 19 Finland 71.23 Mbps 13.36 Mbps 20 Singapore 67.99 Mbps 14.29 Mbps

Notable countries and their rank

Many notable countries are featured on the list, but not everyone can make it to the top. So here are the rankings of a few major countries and their average mobile internet speed.

United States: Rank 23 (61.12 Mbps)

Rank 23 (61.12 Mbps) France: Rank 24 (60.94 Mbps)

Rank 24 (60.94 Mbps) Germany: Rank 28 (55.70 Mbps)

Rank 28 (55.70 Mbps) United Kingdom: Rank 37 (48.10 Mbps)

Rank 37 (48.10 Mbps) Hong Kong: Rank 39 (47.34 Mbps)

Rank 39 (47.34 Mbps) Japan: Rank 43 (44.05 Mbps)

Rank 43 (44.05 Mbps) Iraq: Rank 50 (39.90 Mbps)

Rank 50 (39.90 Mbps) South Africa: Rank 57 (33.62 Mbps)

Rank 57 (33.62 Mbps) Mexico: Rank 65 (29.81 Mbps)

Rank 65 (29.81 Mbps) Israel: Rank 69 (28.01 Mbps)

Rank 69 (28.01 Mbps) Iran: Rank 74 (24.90 Mbps)

Rank 74 (24.90 Mbps) Brazil: Rank 82 (22.30 Mbps)

Rank 82 (22.30 Mbps) Argentina: Rank 89 (20.64 Mbps)

Rank 89 (20.64 Mbps) Russia: Rank 90 (20.46 Mbps)

Rank 90 (20.46 Mbps) India: Rank 120 (13.67 Mbps)

According to Ookla, the global median mobile download and upload speeds were 29.96 Mbps and 8.70 Mbps, respectively (March 2022). Interestingly, India ranks at 120 with a 13.67 Mbps mobile internet download speed.