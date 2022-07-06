“Thor Love And Thunder” Release Date: Will It Be Released On Netflix, Disney+, Or HBO Max?

Phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is in full flow. After the events of Avengers Endgame, most believed that the best of MCU was already behind us. But that hasn’t been the case. Thor Love and Thunder will be the latest title to prove doubters wrong.

The movie will be the fourth addition to the Thor franchise. As usual, Chris Hemsworth will don the role of the God of Thunder. But this time around, all the spotlight might not be on the mighty god. It has already been unveiled that Christian Bale will be playing Gorr the God Butcher. So that’s exciting.

Additionally, Jane Foster will be wielding the Mjolnir as she is now the God of Thunder. Fans are extremely excited about the film. Speaking of that, the 2022 superhero film is all set to release on July 07, 2022, in India and July 08, 2022, in the US. You can watch the movie only in theaters post its release.

But will Thor Love and Thunder come to any streaming platform? Why don’t we find that out in the next section of our streaming guide?

Will ‘Thor Love And Thunder’ be released on Netflix?

Image credit: Marvel Studios

Netflix is usually the king of releasing movies and TV shows online. But when it comes to Marvel titles, the streaming giant is not your go-to choice. So Chris Hemsworth’s fourth Thor film will not be coming to Netflix anytime soon.

However, there is one MCU movie that you can still watch on Netflix. Yes, we are talking about none other than Spider-Man: Mo Way Home.

Will ‘Thor Love and Thunder’ be released on HBO Max?

The answer is a big no. HBO Max might be a great streaming service, but it’s well-known for releasing titles from the DC Universe. This means you cannot find any MCU movie/show on it.

Will ‘Thor Love and Thunder’ be released on Disney+?

Disney+ (a.k.a. Disney+ Hotstar in India) has exclusive rights to release Marvel Studio films post-theatrical release. So it is obvious that Thor Love and Thunder will also release on Disney+.

However, the question is when? It depends on how well the movie is doing at the box office. If Thor 4 can replicate the success of Shang-Chi and Eternals, it should take around 70 days to come to the streaming service.