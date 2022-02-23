“Vikings: Valhalla” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Vikings remain one of the best TV shows that we have ever watched. However, the show ended its 7-year run back in 2020. Since then, rumors about a potential spinoff to the series have constantly been out there. Well, now the wait for the spinoff series is about to be over as ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ is expected to be released soon.

As of now, the release date for the show is February 25, 2022. There is no reason for the show to be pushed ahead and make fans wait. Moreover, like most major titles, the series will arrive online at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

The show will feature eight episodes in its inaugural season. But wait, there’s more good news! It has already been confirmed that the show will feature a total of three seasons. So Vikings fans, there will be a lot of content for you guys to watch over the next few years.

Speaking of watching the show, you might be wondering where to watch ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ online? Well, why don’t we reveal that in the next section of our streaming guide?

Where to watch ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ online?

Image credit: Netflix

Similar to the parent series, all episodes of the spinoff will be available exclusively to stream on Netflix. But before thinking of watching the new show, we suggest you catch up or give the original show a rewatch. To do so, head over to this page on Netflix.

For watching Valhalla, you can do so by clicking on this link. It will lead you to all the episodes of the much-anticipated Vikings sequel on Netflix.

What will ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ be about?

The show is said to be set 100 years after the events of the original story. As for the plot of the show, here is the official synopsis of the new series:

“Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, this series chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson, his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter, and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson.

“As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory.“

Are you planning to watch ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ this weekend? If yes, feel free to share your expectations from the show in the comments section below.