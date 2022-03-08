Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO

Some Steam Deck Pre-Orders Are Getting Bumped Up To Q3 And After

Welcome to Q3!

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Steam deck preorders are getting bumped up to Q3

The launch of the Steam Deck has been pretty successful so far, but most people are still upset about the limited availability and Valve pushing them up the queue once. However, a user posted on Reddit yesterday that people have been moved up once again to Q3 and after Q3.

Q2 and After Q2 Gang, Welcome to Q3 and After Q3!

Steam Deck Preorders have moved up
Source: Fossbytes

When Valve started the Steam Deck pre-orders, the people who could secure it were placed in the Q1 and Q2 timeline. However, due to a two-month delay, the giant had to push back some Q1 people to Q2 and the end of Q2 people after Q2.

For starters, there are now four-time stretches in which one can receive their Steam Deck—Q1, Q2, after Q2, Q3, and after Q3. A user who goes by the name Jazco76 expressed that he went from Q2 to after Q2 and now Q3. Many other people who ordered their Deck from July 16-25th have also been moved to Q3 now.

Did your Steam Deck pre-order move up the queue? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Mohammed Abubakar

Mohammed Abubakar

Abubakar is a passionate tech writer whose love for tech started in 2011 when he got a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Linux and open-source, you'll find him binge-watching anime or Tech content on YouTube.

Trending Stories


More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2021

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2021