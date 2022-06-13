Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Images Leaked: Here’s What It Looks Like

The successor of Samsung’s flip lineup is on its way and is one of the most anticipated smartphones of the year. The specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 were already leaked giving us nearly every piece of information about the phone.

But, according to a report by Sammmobile, it looks like we get to see the device in all its glory via some leaked images online. The images give us a better look at the device, the design seems to be reminiscent of the Galaxy Z flip3.

If you were hoping for a complete revamp in the design you’ll be slightly disappointed. Although you won’t find major differences in the design at first look, there are a few changes here and there.

What does the Galaxy Z Flip4 look like?

Image Credit: Techtalktv

High-quality images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 have leaked and the device looks quite good. Since the Galaxy Z Flip 3 introduced significant design improvements to Samsung’s Flip foldable, it’s unsurprising to see the company maintain a similar design standard.

In this Galaxy Z Flip 4 leak, there are no significant modifications in the design department. According to previous rumors, the device would have a somewhat larger cover display. This is also the impression that this Galaxy Z Flip 4 leak gives us.

Firstly, in comparison to the device’s predecessor, the cover display appears to have more screen real estate. Having a bigger cover display means a better look at the notifications, time, incoming calls, and much more.

Find your dream job

Aside from that, the new device appears to be very similar to the Galaxy Z Flip3. The camera cutouts, as well as the metal frame and hinge, stand out. We’re likely to see the latest Foldables from Samsung in the month of August.

The launch of the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Fold4 is still a few months away but has been leaked into oblivion. The devices are expected to come with double the maximum storage they had previously. The Galaxy Z Fold4 is expected to come with 1TB of storage and the Galaxy Flip4 with 512GB of storage.

Power users are going to have a blast with these. What do you think about the Galaxy Flip4? Is the design similar to last year’s model? Comment below.