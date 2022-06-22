Samsung Expected To Announce 3Nm Chip Next Week

Samsung’s 5nm chips in the S22 lineup give you the best of both worlds: high performance and better battery efficiency. The company has been manufacturing 5 nm semiconductors since 2020, with the first being the Exynos 1080.

In the coming week, Samsung will announce the mass production of 3nm chipsets. It’s the middle of the year, and Samsung is already beating its rival, TSMC, in the advanced chip-making process.

Samsung’s next generation of 3nm chips will be built on gate-all-around (GAA) technology. This advanced process will allow up to 45% area reduction with 30% higher performance and 50% lower power consumption.

Samsung to make 3nm semiconductors, says report

Image Credit: Unsplash

According to a report from Yonhap News Agency, Joe Biden took a look at Samsung’s 3nm chips when he visited Samsung’s Pyeongtaek complex, a semiconductor manufacturing facility located south of Seoul and happens to be the world’s largest.

TSMC has been manufacturing Apple’s bionic chipsets for years now. They are currently the world’s largest contract chip manufacturer and will soon start manufacturing 3nm chips in the 3rd quarter.

The fierce competition between the two companies has led to some bleeding-edge semiconductors today. However, the ultimate goal is to win customers for contract chip manufacturing.

The report further said that TSMC took up to 53.5% of the global foundry market. In comparison, Samsung’s chips were at 16.3% in the first quarter of 2022. Samsung is also dipping its early foot into the 2nm process node; the company said that it is early stages of development and will be mass-produced by 2025.

Computing can only go to a certain extent in smartphones. As the distance between the transistors measured in nm decreases, heating issues arise. Although the time to perform usual work is reduced, it comes at a high cost. Are you excited about Samsung’s 3nm semiconductor phones in the future? Comment below.