The First Rick and Morty Season 6 Part 2 Trailer Arrives, Revealing Susan Sarandon’s Return

The Adult Swim animated comedy, Rick and Morty follows mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty as they travel through the multiverse. At the end of Season 5 of Rick and Morty, Evil Morty (voiced by Justin Roiland) completes his master plan to break the Central Finite Curve, a collection of universes in which Rick (voiced by Roiland) is the smartest being alive.

Evil Morty used the rift to escape to a universe where Rick doesn’t exist. But his plan broke the scientist’s warping technology, trapping the Smith family in a single universe. Season 6 has shown that the show can be wacky even without interdimensional travel. This season also pioneered a lot in character development, with the entire Smith family getting their moment to shine. However, since Episode 6 repaired the rift and reassembled Central Finite Curve, the four remaining episodes promise to be exciting.

Rick and Morty season 6 part 2 trailer

Adult Swim has finally released the first Rick and Morty season 6 part 2 trailer, teasing what the rest of the current season of the hit show has in store. Human-like insects and alien fungi, for example, are threatening to wipe out humanity. There’s also an army of octopuses battling Morty, which makes us hopeful that Mr. Nimbus (voiced by Dan Harmon) will return for Season 6. Finally, the trailer implies that Rick will seek the assistance of Dr. Wong, implying that Susan Sarandon will reprise her role as the psychologist.

Season 6 is not the first time the show has taken an unannounced break in the middle of a season. Rick and Morty Season 5 premiered on Adult Swim on June 20, with weekly episodes airing every Sunday. Unfortunately for fans, the show was canceled after August 8, with Adult Swim announcing that the final two episodes would be combined into the season finale on September 5. We were surprised to learn that the season was split in two this year, with four episodes moved to November and December. At least, we hope so, because nothing prevents Adult Swim from taking a second break before the end of Season 6.

Despite an unconventional release strategy, Rick and Morty is one of Adult Swim’s most successful series to date. Season 6 is part of Adult Swim’s 70-episode renewal deal, which also includes Seasons 4 and 5. So, if Rick and Morty continue to deliver 10-episode seasons, we’ll have at least four more seasons of interdimensional adventures.

Rick and Morty Season 6 premieres on Adult Swim on November 20. Following that, a new episode is expected to air every Sunday.