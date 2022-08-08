‘Rick And Morty’ Season 6 First Look Trailer & Poster Breakdown

Rick and Morty Season 5 was a game changer, seemingly wiping out the show’s all-important multiverse for good. Adult Swim is now preparing to release Season 6. And fans will soon learn where things stand following the events of Season 5.

Of course, not everyone was pleased with how Rick and Morty Season 5 unfolded. Some fans praised the show’s more serious tone, while others were skeptical of the shift away from wacky adventures. Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, for his part, recently admitted that season 5 was a “weird one,” while also promising that season 6 will be “a bit more canonical.”

It’s unclear what Roiland means by season 6 being “a little more canonical.” But, thanks to a brief Adult Swim clip that revisits the infamous Citadel – the trans-dimensional home of all the various multiversal Rick and Morty. They now have a very small hint about the upcoming action.

In the video, an egg is seen being protected inside a chamber while explosions occur (the Citadel of course was presumably destroyed at the end of season 5 along with the Central Finite Curve). The show also debuted a new poster at Adult Swim Festival featuring the same egg, implying that the object has some significance to season 6.

Check out this Rick and Morty Season 6 poster from the #AdultSwimFestival!

Of course, what is inside the egg seen in both new teasers remains to be seen. However, it appears significant that the show is returning to the Citadel after season 5 seemed to leave Rick and Morty’s multiverse and thus the Citadel itself behind. Given the show’s proclivity to set up certain expectations and then pull the rug out from under them, any Rick and Morty teasers must be taken with a grain of salt.