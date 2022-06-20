OnePlus 10T Might Be The Flagship Killer We Are Asking For

OnePlus is one of the most powerful smartphones on the market. It has a massive user base globally, and the recent rumors suggest that the brand’s next flagship phone will be the OnePlus 10T, and there is a probability that it will be an affordable one.

OnePlus began as a smartphone brand that offered high-end specifications at a low price point. However, the narrative changed over the years, as the OnePlus 9 Pro launched in 2021 and became the first device to reach the $1000 price point.

The OnePlus 10 pro is currently priced at $899, and thus it is a comparatively affordable choice, although it still falls on the expensive side. If the new rumor is true, the OnePlus 10T could return to its original killer roots as the company intends to provide a reliable solution to people on a budget.

The Rumored Specs

According to the leaks, the new OnePlus 10T is codenamed Ovaltine and features a 6.7 inches FHD + flat display. The device will offer a 120Hz refresh rate with a centered punch-hole housing a 16MP front camera. It is a slight downgrade to the OnePlus 10 Pro’s QHD+ curved screen.

The smartphone will feature Qualcomm’s latest high-end chip, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which will make it quicker than the 10 Pro powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The SoC will be coupled with up to 12 GB Ram with 256 GB storage.

The device will feature a triple camera system with 50MP wide, 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro unit. Previous reports also show there’s no Hasselblad branding on the cameras.

The battery will be 4,800mAh compared to 5,000mAh offered in 10 pros, although it will feature fast charging speeds. The OnePlus 10T will be available in three main colors: Mint Green, White, and Black.

Chinese website IT Home (Through GizChina) claims that the new OnePlus device will be released in the second half of 2022 as its price will be around $467 to $596.

Due to duties and taxes, the prices will be higher in the international markets; however, if the rumors come to fruition, the 10T will still be a much more affordable choice than the current OnePlus flagship devices.