Nvidia’s RTX 40 Series Titan Ada Leaked [RTX 4090 Ti?]

Youtuber and leaker Moore’s Law is Dead has revealed images of Nvidia’s RTX 40 series Titan Ada card. Once released, this card will be the most powerful GPU on the market. This is despite the fact that RTX 4090 has no competition, even from AMD’s Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

According to Moore’s law, the card will support two 16-Pin connectors and a giant four-slot cooler. However, there’s also a significant catch the GPU might not even get released. Currently, Nvidia is struggling with the RTX 4080 sales, but RTX 4090 sales are going quite well.

So there might be a small demand for the RTX 40 series Titan Ada card. However, we haven’t seen a Titan series GPU in quite a while, and they were notably absent in the previous generation of Nvidia GPUs. So there’s a strong chance that the card could be released as an RTX 4090 Ti.

RTX Titan Ada Leak

Curiously, even Moore’s Law suggests that the Titan GPU might just be an engineering sample. Despite the Youtuber’s accurate history, take this leak with a grain of salt, as the product seems to be a skunkworks project.

Even the dual 16-pin power connectors were placed at the bottom of the card shown in the renders. The design change certainly raised a few eyebrows, as most RTX 40 series cards have a slot placed at the top. Even the GPU’s cooler seems gigantic, taking up four PCI-e slots.

The two 16-pin power connectors could potentially carry up to 1,200 Watts of power. However, the RTX Titan Ada GPU itself wasn’t designed to draw that much power. There’s no release date for the Titan graphic card just yet, but there are murmurs about an RTX 4090 Ti being in the pipeline.

