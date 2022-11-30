NVIDIA GeForce Now Is Coming To India, But Not As We Expected

The reign of Cloud Gaming is upon us, and so far, we’ve gained and lost a few contenders on the way; RIP Stadia. However, it’s good news for cloud gaming enthusiasts in India as NVIDIA GeForce Now may be coming to India. Not quite as we anticipated, but still arriving, nonetheless.

It looks like Reliance Jio, one of the leading network operators in India, might collaborate with NVIDIA to bring GeForce Now to the subcontinent via JioGames. Here’s everything we know so far about the launch of GeForce Now in India.

Finally, a cloud gaming platform in India

The cloud gaming scene in India hasn’t garnered much attention so far, and hardcore enthusiasts have had to resort to VPNs to counter this problem. JioGames should solve this in partnership with NVIDIA. The news first came to light when a Reddit user in r/IndianGaming launched JioGames on JioFibre and saw the “powered by NVIDIA GeForce Now” logo and a GeForce Now tab containing a few AAA titles like Destiny 2, Saints Row, Watch Dogs 2, and Cyberpunk 2077.

As per a few reports in the Reddit thread, the GeForce Now tap isn’t visible on every platform but on Jio set-top box, and that too only on a select few. However, IGN India confirmed with a Reliance Jio employee on a Discord server that the partnership between JioGames and NVIDIA GeForce Now is underway and will be live in the first few weeks of January 2023.

Playing “The Uncertain Light At The End” on JioGames

JioGames is still in early access, and you can sign up for it if you own a Jio SIM card. All you need to do is go to cloud.jiogames.com and log in >Try to play a game > Sign up for early access when prompted.

As of now, there’s no update regarding the price and availability of JioGames ft. GeForce” Now, one of the FAQs on JioGames’ website states, “To access JioGamesCloud, you need to subscribe to a paid plan. The Beta version is currently free.” Hence, we know that it will not be an entirely free subscription, like most Jio app subscriptions.

However, we think the subscription price will be discounted for people on the Reliance Jio network but take this with a pinch of salt. What are your thoughts about this partnership? Let us know in the comments section below.