Nobody Is Playing Netflix Games And Here’s The Proof

Netflix launched a video game library for iOS and Android users last year, and the company is now attempting to diversify its revenue streams. While Netflix is investing heavily in its games division, only a small percentage of subscribers are actively participating. A new CNBC report has revealed the statistics behind Netflix’s burgeoning mobile games library, as well as the company’s future plans.

According to Apptopia (via CNBC), Netflix-branded mobile games have been downloaded 23.3 million times worldwide, with approximately 1.7 million daily users. However, the number of downloads is less than 1% of Netflix’s 221 million subscribers. Since May 2022, these figures have been steadily rising. Netflix’s relatively new games division is still gaining traction. Furthermore, many of its current mobile games are ports of games from other platforms.

Your Netflix account currently provides access to 24 games, including Into The Breach, Moonlighter, and Stranger Things: 1984. Netflix intends to double its game catalog by the end of the year. Night School and Next Games are two game studios that Netflix has both acquired and founded. The gaming acquisitions and output of the streaming giants represent a significant expense, with the acquisition of Next Games, for example, costing an estimated $72.3 million.

According to the CNBC report, the company named Epic Games and Tik Tok as competitors for time and attention in a shareholder statement from 2021. Statements from executives cited in the report also indicate a desire to experiment and extend the lives of Netflix properties beyond the time they are available on the streaming service.

Netflix games can be downloaded for free from the Netflix mobile app in addition to a subscription.